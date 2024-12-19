Pierra Makena: How radio presenter conquered Kenya’s DJ scene without formal training

Renowned Kenyan entertainer DJ Pierra Makena marked 15 incredible years in the entertainment industry on December 18, 2024, at The Location Rooftop.

The glamorous event was graced by notable personalities, including CS Hassan Joho, Claudia Naisabwa, Nurse Judy, Johny the Hairdresser, and Dr Ofwene, among others.

Pierra's remarkable journey is a testament to her talent, resilience, and determination as she carved her niche in acting, radio, DJing, and entrepreneurship.

Early life & education

Born on April 11, 1981, in Meru, Kenya, Pierra Makena’s passion for the performing arts began at a young age. Her involvement in drama festivals during her school years sparked a love for entertainment that would define her career.

She attended Chogoria Girls High School before pursuing further studies at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, where her skills in media and production were polished, laying the foundation for her future in the spotlight.

A multi-talented entertainer

Pierra's career took off during her secondary school years when her talent shone brightly in drama festivals. Her performances earned her multiple awards and opened doors to the national broadcaster, KBC, where she worked as a producer and reporter.

She honed her journalistic skills further at Radio Waumini as a news presenter and later hosted breakfast shows on Y254 and Hot 96 in 2005. She later transitioned to One FM as a radio host and marketing and PR manager

Pierra eventually ventured into entrepreneurship, founding C3, a firm specialising in research, evaluation, and production.

Acting career

Pierra made her mark in Kenya’s film and television industry with iconic roles in popular TV series such as Tausi, Kisulisuli, Tahidi High, and Changes.

She also showcased her talent on the big screen in films like When Love Comes Around (2014), Disconnect (2018), and Just in Time (2021).

Her versatility as an actress and DJ has earned her admiration across the industry, cementing her status as one of Kenya’s most celebrated entertainers.

Breaking barriers as a DJ

In 2015, Pierra ventured into DJing, a field largely dominated by men, and quickly established herself as a trailblazer. Unlike many DJs, she did not attend a formal DJ school but learned by observing seasoned DJs in clubs.

Her dedication and skill have made her one of Kenya’s highest-paid DJs, with international gigs including performances at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards in New York. She has electrified audiences in Kenya, Burundi, Ghana, Nigeria, and the United States.

The actor revealed that she faced numerous challenges, including verbal abuse and unwelcome sexual advances, as she worked hard to compete with her male DJ counterparts.

Pierra is also the visionary behind 'Park and Chill', Africa's largest car meet-up, which has become a cultural phenomenon.

Motherhood & single parenting

While Pierra’s professional life has been extraordinary, her personal journey has had its challenges. She has openly shared her experience as a single mother, revealing that she never anticipated raising her daughter alone.

Her daughter, Ricah Pokot, was still young when Pierra’s partner left, but the DJ embraced single motherhood with grace and determination.

Today, Ricah is following in her mother’s footsteps, recently landing a host role on Churchill Show.

At 42, Pierra remains single and unapologetic about her choice. She has expressed that she is yet to meet the right person and refuses to marry to conform to societal expectations.