Reason for Larry Madowo’s absence from Tanzania’s election, and the story he couldn’t tell

CNN journalist Larry Madowo has opened up about why he was absent from Tanzania during the country’s general election, citing restrictive laws that make it nearly impossible for foreign journalists to operate freely.

In a video shared on social media, Madowo said he was currently in Las Vegas but had planned to cover the Tanzanian election until he realised that the government rarely grants accreditation to foreign correspondents who engage in independent reporting.

“The simple reason is that Tanzania does not like independent critical reporting,” Madowo explained.

Larry Madowo during a past assignment

To operate in the country as a foreigner, I need media accreditation, essentially permission from the government. And historically, Tanzania does not issue these permits.

The Kenyan journalist added that the situation had not improved under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying that media freedom remains tightly controlled, much like it was during the late President John Magufuli’s tenure.

Madowo also addressed the risks of entering Tanzania as a tourist to report, despite Kenyans not needing visas to visit.

“Yes, I could go as a tourist, but I’m not allowed to report in that status. I would be in violation of the law. I could be arrested, deported, or worse, and we know what Tanzania does to people they don’t like,” he said.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan

He went on to highlight the deteriorating press freedom in the country, noting that even local journalists are facing increased harassment, intimidation, and violence.

“Even Tanzanian journalists find it hard to operate. They’re harassed, they’re intimidated, they’re beaten up, they’re arrested, and sometimes they disappear,” he added.

According to Madowo, several Tanzanian reporters were not accredited to cover the recent polls, while many international journalists who applied for permits either had their requests denied or never received a response.

The October 29 election in Tanzania has drawn widespread criticism amid reports of protests , arrests, and alleged internet blackouts.

Civil servants were directed to work from home following a security advisory, as clashes broke out across major cities, including Dar es Salaam.

Madowo’s remarks add to growing international concern about shrinking media space and government censorship in the East African nation, where independent coverage of political events remains a high-risk endeavour.

Larry Madowo has built a reputation as one of Africa’s leading journalists, consistently amplifying stories that matter across the continent.

From reporting on Kenya’s Gen Z protests, Nigeria’s #EndSARS protests to covering the Sudanese revolution and the Ethiopian civil conflict, Madowo has often placed himself in challenging environments to highlight issues of justice, governance, and freedom.

As an international correspondent for CNN and former BBC Africa reporter, he has become a leading voice for African storytelling on the global stage, often reminding Western audiences that African stories deserve nuance, context, and dignity.

His bold reporting style, coupled with his refusal to shy away from uncomfortable truths, has earned him both praise and criticism.