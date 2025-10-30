UnKut expands its awards to reflect new face of Hip Hop

The UnKut Hiphop Awards have steadily evolved into one of the most credible celebrations of African hip hop culture.



As the 2025 edition draws near, the organisers have once again demonstrated that they are in tune with the changing dynamics of the music industry, expanding categories, redefining recognition, and anchoring the event in authenticity.

A celebration that grows with the culture

Since its inception, the UnKut Hiphop Awards have been more than just a stage for trophies. They have served as a mirror reflecting the growth, experimentation, and social consciousness within the culture.



The 2025 edition is no exception, with new categories and structures that speak to a broader creative ecosystem.

This year’s theme, 'Africa’s Hip Hop Lives Here,' is not a mere tagline. It embodies a renewed commitment to showcase how hip hop continues to shape, and be shaped by, Africa’s rapidly evolving soundscape.

“UnKut is about staying true to the essence of the culture while recognising how it’s expanding,” said the organising team in a statement.



“We want to make sure every artist, from emcees to digital content creators, feels seen in the movement.”

UnKut Hip Hop Awards

Among the biggest updates this year is the introduction of two new categories, Hip Hop and R&B Song of the Year and Content Creator of the Year.



These additions mark a significant recognition of how fluid music and creative expression have become in recent years.

The inclusion of R&B acknowledges the growing intersection between the genre and hip hop, especially in collaborations, production styles, and cross-genre fanbases.



Meanwhile, the Content Creator of the Year category reflects the undeniable role that social media personalities, vloggers, and digital storytellers play in amplifying hip hop culture.

“The conversation around hip hop doesn’t happen in studios alone anymore,” noted the organisers. “It happens on TikTok, on YouTube, in podcasts, content creators are now shaping how the culture is consumed and perceived.”

Raising the bar on credibility

In a move that sets UnKut apart from most regional awards, the organisers have also introduced detailed nomination metrics to ensure transparency and fairness.



These metrics account for factors such as streaming numbers and chart performance, making sure that recognition aligns with measurable impact.

Eligible works must have been released between July 2024 and October 2025, providing a clear framework for evaluation.



By publishing these metrics publicly, the awards are setting a new standard for accountability in African music recognition.

“We owe it to the culture to keep things transparent,” said a representative from the UnKut team. “Artists and fans should know exactly what qualifies a song or project for nomination.”

This emphasis on data-driven eligibility could become a model for other African award systems seeking to gain more legitimacy and industry respect.

The changemaker returns

Beyond the musical expansion, UnKut 2025 will also see the return of the Changemaker of the Year category, a powerful nod to hip hop’s roots in activism and social commentary.



The award honours artists who use their platforms to drive real social change, a timely addition considering Kenya’s politically charged atmosphere following the nationwide protests of 2024 and 2025.

By recognising this intersection between music and activism, UnKut underscores that the spirit of hip hop remains intertwined with the realities of its people.

“Hip hop has always been a tool for reflection and rebellion,” the statement reads. “The Changemaker category ensures that this legacy continues.”

The road to the gala

As the fan-driven nomination period runs from October 6th to November 3rd, excitement is already building towards the official nominee unveiling party, set for November 5th at The Alchemist in Westlands.



The event will be hosted by Barak Jacuzzi, with a special music set curated by Mix Master Lenny, promising an evening that captures the heartbeat of Nairobi’s hip hop scene.