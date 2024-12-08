Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was among dignitaries who were present as Wiper party leader

Kalonzo Musyoka with his daughter Damarie Saada and Martin Nyaga’s daughter walked down the aisle on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Damarie Saada and Martin Nyaga exchanged their vows in an exquisite ceremony in Naivasha with friends, family and relatives witnessing the joyous occasion.

Uhuru turned up in his signature fedora hat, white in colour with a stylish blue shirt with print and a matching pant.

Kalonzo thanked Uhuru for his friendship and solidarity with the family over the years and for creating time to be present during Saada’s big day.

I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for his friendship and solidarity with my family by attending the wedding ceremony of our daughter Damarie Saada and Martin Nyaga this afternoon in Naivasha.

Kalonzo presents the bride to the groom, bonds with Uhuru

Kalonzo was all smiles as he presented his daughter to the groom, with the bride donning a stylish white gown that blended perfectly with the groom’s outfit for the day.

Nyaga wore a white shirt, with a matching coat and a black bow tie that complemented his black pants.

The proud father wished her daughter well in the next chapter, giving his blessings to the young couple.

Kalonzo's speech at Damarie Saada's wedding

On behalf of my family, I give my full blessings to this wonderful couple Damarie Saada and Martin Nyaga.

Remember God and let him be in the centre of your marriage. Keep close the words of Proverbs 24:3-4: By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established; through knowledge, its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures.

Guests at the wedding included Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

Yesterday’s event was preceded by a glamorous traditional wedding in Yatta, Machakos county.