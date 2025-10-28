Kikuyu Love Sessions founder Allan Gitau’s secret of movement that started as a concert

Kikuyu Love Sessions has grown to become one of the most unexpected love stories and not the kind you find on television.

It’s a space where flirting in Kikuyu is not only acceptable but highly encouraged.

Founded by Allan Gitau, the event has turned what started as a small experiment in vernacular music into a cultural movement that’s equal parts soulful and hilarious.

“People used to think speaking your mother tongue while flirting was outdated,” Allan says on Pulse Spotlight . “Now they’re realising that saying ‘Nĩngwendete’ with confidence hits harder than ‘I love you’ in fake British.”

At Kikuyu Love Sessions, love isn’t just sung, it’s celebrated in all its local glory. The result? A wildly entertaining mix of music, poetry, and vibes that feel as homely as your mother’s Sunday mix of music, poetry, and vibes that feel as homely as your mother’s stew, yet as electric as Nairobi nightlife.

How Kikuyu Love sessions began

Allan didn’t plan to become an event founder. He was just another creative chasing ideas, until one conversation changed everything.

“A friend sent me a few Kikuyu R&B tracks,” he recalls. “They were romantic, soulful, and fresh. I thought, why don’t we celebrate this new wave of Kikuyu music? Why should English be the only language of love?”

That’s how Kikuyu Love Sessions or Kikuyu Sessions, was born. The original name was Kikuyu Love Experience, but as Allan says with a laugh, “A friend, Kinandi, suggested ‘Sessions’. It sounded cooler, like something that could grow.”

And grow it did. The first edition attracted only about 80 attendees. Today, thousands flock to the shows, proof that love, when expressed in your own language, hits differently.

The rough start

Like many great ideas, the beginning wasn’t glamorous. Allan poured between Sh200,000 to Sh300,000 into the first event and lost it all.

“We didn’t even make transport money,” he admits, half laughing, half sighing. “Most of it went to stage, sound, and taking care of artists. We paid them peanuts, honestly. But everyone believed in the dream.”

That dream was built quite literally on a wooden stage they nicknamed The Bed. The name came from a random comment during setup, but it stuck, and now it’s a signature part of every show.

Finding love in the process

Over the years, Kikuyu Love Sessions has become more than a concert. It’s a place where stories begin and sometimes love stories too.

“A couple met at our second edition,” Allan shares proudly. “They got engaged later. We joked that our events come with a free relationship.”

Creative editions with heart

Each edition of Kikuyu Love Sessions tells a different emotional story.

There was the Grown-Up Edition mature, laid-back, and intentionally nostalgic. Then Bonded Hearts Edition, which paired artists on stage for duets. And the fan-favourite, Catching Feelings, which Allan calls their game-changer.

“We had Eric, Steve Rogers, Muringi, Mutoriah. That lineup was special,” he recalls. “It’s the one that made us realise we were onto something big.”

But perhaps the most memorable was Mothers and Melodies Kenya’s first “bring your mum” concert, held on Mother’s Day.

“People were tired of the same flowers and cake routine,” Allan laughs. “So we thought why not add a show where your mum can vibe to live music, sip juice, and still feel cool?”

The movement grows

The latest edition, More Than Friends, attracted more than 3,000 attendees , a far cry from the 80 who showed up at the first event. The crowd was electric, the performances heartfelt, and the atmosphere thick with love and laughter.

“From 80 to 3,200 that’s not growth, that’s grace,” Allan says proudly. “And we finally broke even this time.”

But even with success, Allan remains focused on creativity and community.

“We’re not just doing events we’re building a cultural movement,” he explains. “We want young people to fall in love with their identity again.”

Creating the next generation of stars

To sustain that momentum, Kikuyu Sessions has launched a talent search for Kenya’s next female vernacular DJ, in collaboration with DJ Dool.

“We realised the industry needs new faces,” Allan says. “The audience is growing, and we want to make sure the talent grows too. The winner will be chosen by fans on YouTube, no judges, no bias, just pure love.”

It’s the kind of initiative that blends culture, technology, and community the same formula that’s made Kikuyu Sessions a hit.

Where love meets legacy

What makes Kikuyu Love Sessions truly stand out isn’t the music alone it’s the energy.

It’s the couples dancing off-beat but happy, the uncles laughing too loudly, the artists performing their hearts out, and Allan somewhere backstage, watching it all come alive.