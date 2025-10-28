Heartbreak for former Tahidi High star Barbara Chepkoech as she buries son in U.S.

Former ‘Tahidi High’ and ‘Waridi’ actress Barbara Chepkoech is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her nine-year-old son, Blade Prince, who was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony held in the United States on October 27.

The burial, attended by friends, family, and members of the Kenyan community abroad, was described as deeply moving.

Blade, who had a twin sister, was only days away from celebrating his tenth birthday when tragedy struck.



Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, messages of support have poured in from fans, friends, and fellow actors both in Kenya and the diaspora.

According to Carol Ann L. Cenac, a close friend of Barbara, the farewell ceremony reflected the depth of love and community around the family.

“The church was to overflowing. Mommy Barbara Chepkoech Adams’ eulogy for her son was real and raw with pain, anger, love, surrender and repentance,” she wrote in message shared online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Blade's casket

How Kenya’s actress with the biggest baby bump gave birth to twins (Photos) Barbara Chepkoech popularly known as Waridi recorded the surgical operation she underwent in the US to deliver her twins.

A ceremony filled with love and reflection

Cenac went on to describe the emotional procession that followed the funeral service, painting a vivid picture of a community united in grief and reverence.

“The procession on the street to his resting place was a beautiful sight to see all on the street stop with respect. If they knew that a nine-year-old superhero was there, I believe the world would pause for a moment to think,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why do we wait for the funeral to love on and support each other? Bring the village mentality back. If not for our sakes, then do it for the children. They desperately need us,” Cenac urged.

A mother’s heartfelt tribute

For Barbara, the loss of her son has been indescribably painful.

The actress, who many Kenyans remember for her roles on popular TV shows such as Tahidi High and Waridi, shared a simple yet deeply emotional message on social media to honour her son’s memory.

“My sweet boy. Rest in Heaven, papa. Until I meet you again… You are loved forever,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo that captured her bond with her son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara Chepkoech's late son Blade

Army benefits that make it attractive to many Kenyans abroad One of the strongest motivations for Kenyans joining the U.S. Army is the promise of consistent earnings. Service members receive regular pay that grows with time and rank, accompanied by tax-free allowances for housing and food

Outpouring of support

Friends, colleagues, and fans have continued to send their condolences, describing Blade as a bright, cheerful child whose life, though brief, left an enduring mark.

Cenac’s tribute summed up the collective grief of many who knew the family, saying that Blade’s spirit had returned to the arms of his Creator until it’s time for a new body in a whole new world filled with only the ones who live and love in a community for all mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT