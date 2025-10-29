When Njerae found style that could keep up with her guitar

The guitar is one of the most popular musical instruments in the world. When one is spotted with a guitar, that is often a sign of confidence and pure artistry.

In Kenya, it has become a trademark of artists such as Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol , Ayrosh, and Mordecai from H_art the Band, who all use it to express their stories uniquely.

For R&B rising star Njerae, the guitar has always been a part of her identity. It helped shape her sound and gave her music an intimate touch.

But behind that bond was a small struggle, one that many would never guess. Her guitar often decided what she could or couldn’t wear.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

When the guitar chose her outfits

In her early days, Njerae found herself dressing around her instrument. The weight, the strap, the constant movement, everything had to fit the guitar.

I used to have a hard time looking for an outfit because of the guitar. But now I have a team that works with me. It’s easier to say, ‘Tomorrow I want to wear all gold,’ and someone makes me look amazing in all gold.

To most fans, a performer’s wardrobe seems effortless . But for someone who constantly performs with a guitar, even a slight detail can affect comfort and performance.

The wrong neckline or delicate fabric can ruin a show. That’s the balance Njerae had to strike for years, between looking good and playing comfortably.

Things changed when she began working with a creative team. They helped her find styles that fit her body and her instrument. For the first time, she could dream up bold looks and know they’d work on stage.

Freedom in fashion

Njerae’s fashion evolution has been hard to miss. She’s traded safe looks for bright colours, layered textures and statement pieces that complement her personality.

Njerae

She describes this period of her life as grown, cognizant, and happy. Those words also describe how she dresses now, confident, aware and free.

I feel like fashion is finally catching up with who I am. It’s a way for me to tell stories even before I start singing.

Her outfits are no longer separate from her art. They are part of her stage language, expressing moods and themes just like her lyrics do. When she appears in an all-gold outfit or steps out in a bold wig, it feels intentional, not performative.

Hair, image, and the journey of change

Her look has changed as her confidence has grown. From dreadlocks to wigs and natural hairstyles, Njerae continues to explore what feels right for her.

For many young Kenyan artists, image can be a trap. There’s often pressure to look a certain way to fit expectations or appear more marketable.



But Njerae’s path shows a quiet rebellion against that. She’s chosen to evolve openly, sharing her shifts in both sound and style with her fans.

Every phase, from her early acoustic sets to her polished live shows, tells a story of becoming. She’s learning to enjoy the process rather than perform perfectly.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

Growth that reflects in the music

This personal freedom has found its way into her music too. Njerae has been candid about once struggling to write in Swahili but decided to face that challenge head-on.

I never used to write in Swahili. It was hard for me to think and write in Swahili and make it make sense. But I pushed myself and now it’s the best thing ever.

Her songs today are more grounded and emotional, showing maturity and courage. Collaborations with artists like Bensoul and Casey Pluto reveal her ability to blend vulnerability with rich storytelling.

