1 year without Brian Chira: How anniversary was marked, key developments & unanswered question

A year after his tragic death in what was confirmed to be a hit and run accident, content creator s are keeping Brian Chira's legacy alive as they marked a year since his death.

From cherished memories of the good times, prayers, powerful reflections and lessons learnt, Brian Chira's legacy lives on with family, friends and former collegaues marking his anniversary.

Chira died on March 16, 2024, with police called to collect his body along the road where a speeding vehicle knocked him down as he attempted to cross the road.

Baba Talisha's powerful reflections and lesson on kindness

Content creator Faustine Lipuku alias Baba Talisha is among those who marked the day, remebering the contrent creator whose life was cut short in a tragivc accident.

Alluding tohis dramatic fallout with Chira’s grandmother, Baba Talisha revisted the past, as he reflected on the lessons learnt, summing them into a powerful statement: Never regret any act of kindness even if the recipient does not deserve it.

A year has passed, and Today reminds me of 2 things since This Boy Chira left. Never regret the kindness you showed somebody who didn’t deserve it. They did you wrong, you did them right, and for that, you should be proud. One day, somebody you sacrificed so much for will turn around and say they never asked for it, and it will hurt because they will be right.

Obidan Dela & family honour Chira on his death anniversary

TikToker Obidan Dela honoured Chira by reuniting with his family to mark the day, reminiscing about the precious memories they created with the TikTok star.

Singing Chira's favoute song One Call by R&B singer Otile Brown, a bubbly Dela who has been helping Chira's grandmother after her fallout with Baba Talisha shared cherished memories on TikTok.

“Yo guys, Obidan Dela hapa, guys, na niko na Brian Chira na Sophie Njeri Chira Kadogo na wananiambia tu kama vile Chira alikuwa anawaambia, ‘Kama wewe si pesa, huwezi ni-stress.”

Cousin's reflection on Chira's act of kindness & prayers

They shared how Chira touched lives with his kindness, with Sophie recounting how the late TikTok star came through for her when she was hospitalised by clearing the bill.

Vile nilikuwa hospitali, Chira alinipa pesa. Penye ako, naweza mwambia nammiss sana juu ya yake alinifanyia, na nammiss sana, na pia nampenda sana.

She prayed for his departed soul, adding that she misses him so much.

The question that lingers on

Chira was reportedly knocked down by a lorry, with police launching a manhunt to bring the driver to justice.

A year later, his family awaits justice with the search for the rogue driver who sped off after the accident yet to yield justice.

Chira was a household name in Kenya's bustling social media ecosystem and had ammased a sizeable following.

With his engaging, creative and sometimes controversial content, he was a force to reckon with and his death

Thousands turned up for his sendoff, with Kenyans across all walks of life coming through to easen the burden for the grieving family with millions collected.

Part of the proceeds were used to construct a decent dwelling for his grandmother.

Less than a year after the completion of the house using funds raised in initiative led by TikTokers, his grandmother revealed her intentions to sell the property.

Grandmother Esther 'Bad girl Essie' finds fame on TikTok

She trended for several days on social media after announcing her desire to move into a container house, citing security concerns and challenges with the location.

His grandmother, 65-year-old Esther 'Bad girl Essie' and content creator Obidan Dela have also kept the internet buzzing with drama, affection, and unanswered questions.