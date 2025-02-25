What would Chira say? Controversy surrounding Shosho, Obidan's relationship

Nearly two years after the death of TikToker Brian Chira, his name still lingers in conversations, often trending on TikTok—the very platform that made him a household name in Kenya and beyond.

But it's not just about Chira anymore. His 65-year-old grandmother, Esther, has become an internet sensation herself, proving that age is just a number. And honestly, what can’t she do?

One moment she’s tapping away on TikTok, the next she’s talking about selling the house that was built for her in Chira’s memory; the next, she’s asking TikTok users to help her figure out how to sustain herself. And then, there’s Obidan Dela—the man at the center of it all.

Now, a lot has been happening, and even more has been said. But the big question remains: what exactly is going on between Shosho Wa Chira and Obidan Dela? And, more importantly, is it even worth the drama?

Unusual ‘friendship’

For months now, Kenyans have been throwing around the idea that Shosho and Obidan might be more than just friends.

Of course, Kenyans love a juicy story, but to be fair, Obidan himself hasn’t made it any easier to shut down the rumours. When asked about his relationship with Shosho, his answers have left more room for doubt than clarity.

In an interview with Oga Obinna—just a day after taking Shosho out for Valentine’s Day—Obidan revealed that their friendship started long before Chira passed away. He mentioned that during the time when Chira had a case with Azziad Nasenya , he stepped in to support.

Obidan casually mentioned that he had lived with Shosho for five months because she was lonely. He even went ahead to say: "Shosho ni msichana wa 65 years. Msichana ni msichana, ni vile tu alizaliwa mapema."

Whether he meant it as a joke or was being serious remains unclear, but Kenyans online are running with it.

The Valentine's Day pampering

Obidan didn’t just take Shosho out for a simple lunch—he went all out. He took her for a spa day, complete with a massage, pedicure, manicure, and waxing. Then, he took her shopping for new clothes and shoes. The result? A sharp-looking, stylish Shosho, glowing in every sense.

But the story took a wild turn when Obidan revealed that after this pampering session, men started flooding Shosho’s DMs.

He even pleaded with them to stop because they might end up being cursed. Now, is this real, or just another way to keep the content flowing? Who knows!

Shosho wa Chira's outburst

Shortly after Valentine’s Day, it seemed like the friendship took a sour turn. Shosho was not pleased with the fact that Obidan was recording and sharing details about her life.

Tumetoka mbali naye. Ilikuwa nikimpigia simu anapatikana, nikitaka kuenda mahali popote. Hata watoto walikuwa wanampenda sana. Lakini kunianika ameniandika ni vibaya sana. Amenianika kama suruali.

According to her, it wasn’t even about money or material things—it was the act of recording and posting her private moments that hurt her the most.

She even mentioned that maybe it was the fact that she refused to go for an interview with Obinna, that made Obidan share the information online.

Lakini kunianika amenianika ni vibaya sana. Amenianika kama suruali. Vitu kama hiyo si ya kuanika. Si mambo ya pesa ama nini, kunirecord na kunianika kwa dunia yote. Ni kama ako na machungu na mimi.



Niliona mapicha alikuwa amepost yote. Kutoka nikiwa mtoto hadi ile siku nilkuwa nalia kwa mortuary. Kukataa kuenda kwa Obinna ndio ilifanya unianike hivo. Nimekuwa na uchungu sana. Naskia roho yangu ikitetemeka. Hadi akaongea mambo ati sijui simu yangu ilijawa sijui na wanaume.

Obidan’s response

Obidan, on the other hand, seemed unbothered. While he still insists they are just friends, his responses haven’t exactly helped shut down the speculation.

Alikuwa anafurahia lakini akadanganywa akasirike ndio pesa ikuje… Aafu sometimes watu wamependana, mkiona wanashikana mkono kwa barabara msisikie vibaya… Mi pale niko. Shosho mwenyewe ananipenda sana.

Is this all just content?

At this point, two things are possible: It’s all for content. Let’s be honest—Kenyan content creators have been known to do just about anything to stay relevant. Could this be another case of scripted drama for engagement?

Or there’s more to it. Maybe the rumours aren’t completely baseless, and we just haven’t seen the full picture yet. Either way, the internet is watching.

Is social media helping or hurting them?

At the end of the day, social media is a double-edged sword. While it has given both Shosho and Obidan a platform, the constant backlash, harsh opinions, and online scrutiny might do more harm than good.

For Shosho, being in the spotlight at her age—especially with ruthless online critics—can be overwhelming. What started as a way to stay active and possibly earn some income could easily turn into public humiliation and emotional distress.

As for Obidan, the constant criticism and speculation about his intentions could damage his reputation.

If he's genuinely looking out for Shosho, the backlash might overshadow his efforts. And if it’s all for content, well, social media forgets quickly—but it also never truly forgives.