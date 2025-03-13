The Kenyan online community is mourning the untimely death of popular TikToker Liz Kamene, widely known as KambaIcon, following a tragic accident.

Her passing has left many in shock, with social media flooded with tributes and questions about the circumstances surrounding her final moments.

How the tragedy unfolded

According to reports, Kamene was involved in a horrific accident on March 11, near the Kariobangi Roundabout.

Witnesses claim that she was using her phone when a thief grabbed it and ran. In an attempt to chase after the culprit, Kamene was hit by a speeding car, which then fled the scene without stopping.

The impact of the accident was severe. Kamene reportedly lost two limbs—a hand and a leg—on the spot. The force of the crash also left her partially undressed, a heartbreaking sight that angered many Kenyans.

Onlookers and first responders were criticised for failing to cover her body, instead allowing images and videos to circulate online, sparking outrage over the lack of dignity in handling accident victims.

Unanswered questions and calls for justice

As news of Kamene’s death spread, new details emerged, raising questions about the exact circumstances of the accident.

While some believe it was a straightforward hit-and-run incident, others suspect that there could be more to the story.

Online users have urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

Some have speculated on whether Kamene was on her way to work or heading home when the tragedy struck, arguing that clarifying these details might help piece together the true sequence of events.

Eerie similarities to Brian Chira’s death

Kamene’s death has drawn comparisons to the tragic passing of another TikTok star, Brian Chira, who passed way in March 2024.

Both young, both rising stars, and both victims of road accidents in March, Kenyans can’t help but notice the unsettling parallels.

According to reports, Chira had just alighted from a motorbike in the early hours of March 16 when he ran onto the main road and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The fact that both he and Kamene passed away in March, in accidents involving reckless drivers who fled the scene, has left Kenyans unsettled.

The shocking similarities have sparked a wave of concern among TikTokers and online personalities, with some content creators urging fans to pray for them, as the frequency of such tragic losses in the entertainment space is becoming alarming.