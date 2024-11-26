12 women: How Mueni discovered hubby Bolo's cheating escapades

Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke and his wife Mueni, who shot to limelight after their glamorous traditional wedding in September, recently gave their fans a candid glimpse into their journey as a couple.

The couple shared insights into their lives, including a deeply personal story about overcoming infidelity and building a stronger relationship.

Since their highly publicised nuptials, Bolo and Mueni have consistently engaged their fans, showcasing glimpses of their thriving fashion empire and personal milestones.

Through their YouTube channel, Bolo’s Family, the couple discussed their past struggles, with Mueni revealing a difficult chapter in their relationship.

How I realised my husband was cheating on me - Mueni

Mueni reflected on a period early in their relationship when she discovered that Bolo had been unfaithful with multiple women.

She recounted the memories of how she uncovered the infidelity, sharing her frustration.

“You have become such an admirable gentleman now—putting family first and being a great husband and father,” Mueni began. “But when we first met, it wasn’t always like this. Siku hizi nakaa tu am comfortable bacause I know my husband will do the right thing. Kitambo nilikuwa tu hapa, simu yako ntapatata saa nagpi... Na vile ulikuwa unaweka passwword refu!

She described how she went to great lengths to uncover the truth, even memorising Bolo’s long and complex phone password over a month.

I studied your password for a month... Do you know how you were protceting your phone with you life? Do you know kuna siku karibu univunje mabega ukininyanganya simu yako?

Mueni recalled how she would wait until he was intoxicated before accessing his messages and screenshots, only to find evidence of his infidelity.

Kuna siku I took your phone nikajipost. Nikaandika the love of my life. Wasichana wakatext kumbe you were cheating on me. Kumbe mimi nilikuwa nakuja kwako friday na Monday unakuja na dem mwingine. Nilikuwa nachukua messages zote najitumia. Kuna time tulikosana four months i think ulicheat na 12 ladies... I wanst in your life. I even blocked you on Instagram.

Bolo defends his youthful days

Bolo, for his part, admitted to his mistakes and offered his perspective on why men in their twenties often struggle with commitment.

He explained that his younger self was focused on having fun and making mistakes, unlike many women who tend to know what they want in their early twenties.

By then I was young. We had no children. we were just in our early twenties... I was in my era of mistakes. As I always say, a man in his twenties is allowed to do whatever they want to do. You women early twenties most of you alreday know what you want. Sisi wanaume hatujui. We just having fun and making mistakes so that when we get serious in our thirtees we focus on things like family.

However, Mueni emphasised that evrything was now behind them. “Who cares about the past? What matters is that we’re here now, and we’re in this journey for the long haul."

Building stronger bond

The couple’s honesty about their struggles resonated with their fans, many of whom praised their transparency and growth.

Bolo and Mueni have built a foundation of trust and understanding, allowing them to navigate life’s ups and downs together.