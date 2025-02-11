3 highlights that made Chris Martin’s concert a 10/10 experience

Chris Martin's concert on Saturday, February 8, 2025, was nothing short of spectacular, leaving attendees fully satisfied with both the performance and the event’s organisation.



The Jamaican superstar came prepared and delivered an electrifying show, making it an unforgettable experience for reggae and dancehall lovers.

1. Well-spaced venue and tight security

Uhuru Gardens provided the perfect venue for the highly anticipated event, with ample space to accommodate the massive turnout. Security was also top-notch, ensuring attendees felt safe from the moment they arrived.



Given how chaotic some events had been in 2024 , the well-organised entry and presence of tight security were a major plus.

Attendees could feel the safety and vibes right from the entrance, setting the mood for an exciting night.

Additionally, the event organisers ensured that massive screens were strategically placed across the venue.



This allowed everyone to enjoy the performance without missing a moment, a notable improvement from previous concerts that had faced technical difficulties.



The sound system was also well-balanced, ensuring every beat and lyric resonated with the crowd.

2. A stellar lineup of performances

The night was not just about Chris Martin. The concert featured an impressive lineup of performers who set the stage on fire before the main act.



Renowned Kenyan artist Wyre took fans down memory lane with nostalgic hits like Kenyan Boy, Kenyan Girl, while DJ Joe Mfalme kept the energy high with an electrifying mix.

Rising stars Watendawili then took over, setting the perfect mood for the night.



The crowd erupted when Lion of Sudah Bensoul graced the stage with his soulful melodies, closing the curtain-raising acts in style.

Kriss Darlin and Tallia Oyando, the evening’s dynamic hosts, kept the energy flowing before introducing the main act, Chris Martin.

3. Chris Martin’s show-stopping performance

Chris Martin did not disappoint, delivering a world-class performance that kept the crowd on its feet from start to finish.



He seamlessly blended his signature love ballads with high-energy dancehall vibes, proving that he truly understood the assignment.