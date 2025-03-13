8 Kenyan celebrities who relocated abroad, what they are upto

Over the years, several Kenyan celebrities have relocated abroad in pursuit of better opportunities, personal growth, or a change in lifestyle.

While they made a name for themselves in Kenya, their journeys abroad have led them to new ventures, careers, and lifestyles. Here’s a look at what some of them were doing in Kenya and what they are up to now.

1.David The Student

David Kangogo, popularly known as David The Student, was one of Kenya’s top stand-up comedians, gaining recognition through Churchill Show.

His quick wit and unique delivery style made him a household name in the comedy industry. However, in 2018, he relocated to the United States, where he initially worked as a cab driver.

Although his current pursuits remain unclear, he continues to navigate life on the other side of the world.

2.Karis Comedian

Karis was another standout performer on Churchill Show, known for his clean, family-friendly jokes and impressive ability to mimic different personalities.

His relatable storytelling endeared him to many Kenyans. After moving to the United States, he transitioned into a military career.

Despite his demanding profession, he still participates in Kenyan events held in the U.S.

3.Elsa Majimbo

Elsa Majimbo rose to global fame during the COVID-19 lockdowns with her hilarious monologues and witty takes on everyday life.

While she started as a content creator in Nairobi, her viral success earned her international recognition, leading to collaborations with major brands and celebrities.

She later moved to the United States, where she has been expanding her brand in fashion, entertainment, and content creation.

4.Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu, widely known as the wife of popular musician Samidoh, was a notable figure in Kenya’s entertainment and social circles.

She recently relocated to the United States following personal challenges in her marriage. Since her move, she has focused on building a new life for herself and her children.

While she has not publicly disclosed her professional engagements, she has hinted at exploring business opportunities abroad.

5.Brigeddia General

Brigeddia General, also known as Francis Onono, was a well-known comedian in Kenya, frequently appearing on Churchill Show. His unique comedic style resonated with many.

After relocating abroad, he ventured into different job opportunities before eventually joining the U.S. military.

6.Jeridah Andayi

Jeridah Andayi was a renowned radio presenter in Kenya, known for her work at Radio Citizen, where she connected with listeners through her engaging shows.

She recently relocated to the United States with her family to join her son, who is a professional footballer.

Despite the move, she remains active and continues to engage with her Kenyan audience through digital platforms.

7.Gloria Muliro

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro was one of Kenya’s most celebrated musicians, known for hits such as Narudisha and Sitolia.

She moved to the United States after marrying her husband, a Kenyan-American pastor, and continues to be involved in ministry and music.

8.Msupa S

Msupa S, a self-proclaimed ‘Kalenjin rap queen,’ gained popularity in Kenya with her unique rap style and confidence.

Her breakthrough came with the song Watajua Hawajui featuring Khaligraph Jones.