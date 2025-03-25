Akothee drops loaded message as fans question ex-hubby’s absence at daughter’s big day

Days after Fancy Makadia and her Benin sweetheart formalised their union under French law, fans couldn't help but notice one major absence at the ceremony—her biological father, Jared Okello.

This sparked widespread speculation, with many questioning why he wasn’t part of such an important day for his daughter.

Joyous yet questioned celebration

The marraige signing ceremony, held on March 22, was a private but lavish affair, attended by close family and friends.

Among those present were Akothee, Fancy’s adoptive father Domini c, and her two younger brothers, Oyoo and Ojwang.

The event was a significant milestone for Fancy and her partner, but social media quickly turned its focus elsewhere—why was Jared Okello missing?

Fans theorise Jared Okello’s absence

As photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced, some social media users took to Akothee’s comment section, offering their own theories about Jared’s absence.

Some speculated that he was a deadbeat father, while others suggested that Akothee might have denied him access to their daughter.

However, Akothee was quick to address the growing chatter. While she did not respond directly to the accusations, she shared a powerful message aimed at single mothers, urging them not to keep their children away from their fathers out of bitterness.

Akothee’s message to single mothers

Akothee and Jared Okello were married for five years before officially divorcing in 2011. They share three daughters—Vesha Okello, Rue Baby, and Fancy Makadia.

After their split, Akothee moved on and had another child, Oyoo, with her partner Dominic, who later adopted Fancy and took on a fatherly role in her life.

Reflecting on the topic of absent fathers, Akothee shared a heartfelt message on social media:

Every painful thing you say to your child about their father will eventually reflect in their character as they grow up. If you plant the idea in their minds that they have been rejected, you are shaping a child who will carry that pain forever.



Bitter words will never make your children replace the love they have for their father with love for you. No matter how absent he may be, he played a role in their lives— even if it was just in conceiving them.

She further urged single mothers to let their children form their own opinions about their fathers instead of pushing narratives that could shape them negatively.

Allow your children to learn for themselves whether their father is interested in their lives or not. It is not your responsibility to keep updating them; they will figure it out in time. You are expending too much energy trying to educate a child who may not even understand what a deadbeat father is. Why focus so much on his absence?



The same children you are trying to turn against their father will one day seek him out and reintroduce him to you. And for those deliberately keeping their children away from their fathers, life has a way of bringing things full circle—one day, your daughter may introduce her father to you as the father of her own child.

Akothee’s message resonated with many, with some agreeing that children should be given the chance to decide on their own whether their fathers are present or absent in their lives.

Others, however, felt that some fathers are undeserving of any form of acknowledgment, especially if they have never stepped up to their responsibilities.

Dominic’s role in Fancy’s life

While the focus remained on Jared Okello’s absence, Dominic’s presence at the wedding stood as a show to the love and unity within their blended family.

Akothee previously revealed that after Fancy’s biological father left and another of her baby daddies refused to accept her childrem, Dominic stepped in at a crucial time when Fancy needed a father’s love the most.

He embraced the role wholeheartedly, becoming the father she never had and creating a strong bond that has lasted over the years.

Grand wedding in the works

Despite the online debate, Akothee is now looking ahead to the bigger wedding celebration that Fancy and her husband are planning.

With a larger celebration on the horizon, fans are now eager to see if Jared Okello will make an appearance this time.