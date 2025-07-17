The contract, which is set to last for the next four years, showcases the confidence the club has in the wonderkid’s football talent and potential.

Kibet’s trajectory from a small village to Celta Vigo not only exemplifies resilience, but also hard work and determination.

Posting on his signing, Celta Vigo wrote on their instagram account how excited they are to have him as a new player until 2029.

On his part, Kibet shared the exciting news to his fans on Instagram expressing the delight of joining the Spanish club.

Proud to sign for Celta, dream turned reality. Grateful to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who’s been part of this journey. The hard work continues and I’m ready for the challenge ahead.

Aldrine Kibet alongside a trainer at Celta Vigo

His story is powerful proof of Kenya’s growing football potential. As he embarks on his journey in Spain, all eyes will be on how this young midfielder transitions from academy star to one the football’s biggest leagues.

Kibet’s Early Life and Background

Born on 13 June 2006 in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, where he grew up and started his journey and displayed an early affinity for football.

Aldrine Kibet

His passion can be traced back to around age five, when he began imitating Lionel Messi, so much so, by the second grade he had cheekily dubbed himself ‘Messi Liano Kipchirchir’ in his school books .

Despite his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination, Kibet’s journey to Europe was far from smooth.

In his early years, the young prodigy faced repeated setbacks where local schools, concerned by his small stature, turned down his scholarship applications leaving him without a stable sporting environment.

Studying in Poror Primary and later Mama Ngina in Nakuru offered limited support for sports, but his parents, Christopher Kibet and Irene Kwalia, were unwavering in their encouragement.

His Education and School Football

Kibet won his first football honour in 2015 at the Baringo Under‑10 tournament, where he was named Most Valuable Player

In 2017, he earned the same accolade at the the Wanyama Roya Charity Cup tournament, winning a smartphone and meeting Kenyan football stars and then Deputy President William Ruto.

Aldrine Kibet

At 14, trials at local schools rejected him due to his size, but Principal Makanda of St Anthony’s Boys Kitale saw his potential and admitted him in 2020.

At St Anthony’s, Kibet blossomed both academically and athletically, recording 25 goals and 27 assists in a single season.

This performance earned him the MVP award at the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Games in Kakamega in 2023 as he helped his side claim their sixth national title.

A Steady Footballing Journey

School and Domestic Success

Kibet’s spectacular showing at the 2023 KSSSA Games cemented his reputation as one of the talented and Kenya’s brightest prospects.

He was subsequently honoured as the LG/ Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality of the Month for August back in 2023.

His Move to Spain

In September 2023, Aldrine secured a scholarship to join Nàstic Sports Academy in Tarragona, Spain, under the Talanta Hela initiative.

Aldrine Kibet

At the academy, he continued to show his prowess and excelled, where he was Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Valladolid International Cup, scoring six goals and providing three assists, with a hat‑trick against AC Milan’s youth side.

Kebit went on to lead Kenya’s U20s in Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) and the Africa U‑20 Cup of Nations qualification proving he is a force to be reckoned with.

Signing for Celta Vigo

On 16 July 2025, Real Club Celta de Vigo announced the signing of Kibet to a four‑year deal, initially with their Juvenil side, and set for the B‑team in Spain’s Primera Federación, effectively Celta Fortuna.

Aldrine Kibet alongside his parents at Celta Vigo

The transfer, reportedly worth around €6 million, which is equivalent to KSh 864 million, marks one of the most significant moves by a Kenyan youth player into European football.

This move places him among select Kenyans who have taken European routes, joining the likes of Michael Olunga and Victor Wanyama as a beacon for Kenyan football’s potential abroad.

Kibet’s Style of Play and Aspirations

Standing at 1.78 m, Kibet is often deployed as an attacking midfielder. He possesses exceptional close control, creativity, and an eye for goal, traits that earned him both top scorer and MVP honours in school competitions.

His idolisation of Lionel Messi is obvious, but Kibet has fashioned his own style that include direct, skilful, and technically gifted.

Aldrine Kibet

His ultimate dream remains to play in top‑flight La Liga, notably for Barcelona, though a senior breakthrough at Celta would still be a major achievement.

His Future Footballing Goals

With the African Cap of Nations (AFCON) 2027 fast approaching, Kibet has sent a strong message to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that despite his tender age of just 18, he is ready for a senior call-up.

The youngster also hopes to attract the attention of other bigger European clubs and follow the footsteps of Victor Wanyama who played for Premier League sides Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs.

He also hopes to inspire his peers and other talented football lovers to thrive and achieve similar or even bigger dreams to keep putting Kenya on a football map.