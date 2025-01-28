Amber Ray’s journey of love: High-profile romances and second wife revelations

Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, has become one of Kenya’s most talked about personalities.

From whispers of scandal to public dramas, Amber’s story is one of resilience and intrigue, making her a frequent topic of conversation in the entertainment world.

Her romantic escapades, often filled with twists and turns, have earned her both admiration and criticism.

With each relationship, Amber has navigated waves of public scrutiny, allegations, and headline-grabbing moments. Yet, she continues to thrive, fearlessly embracing her journey despite the controversies that surround her.

Below is a closer look at Amber Ray’s most talked-about relationships, filled with highs, lows, and everything in between.

Zaheer Jhanda

Amber’s relationship with politician Zaheer Jhanda in 2016 thrust her into the limelight, and earned her the name “husband snatcher.”

After parting ways with her first baby daddy, Amber got into a relationship with Zaheer, unaware that he was married.

Things took a dramatic turn when Zaheer’s wife, Aaliyah, confronted Amber at Zaheer’s house. Amber recounted hearing commotion outside the house, only to realise it was Zaheer’s wife, furious and holding their child.

This incident exposed the relationship and led to accusations that Amber had visited a witch doctor to charm Zaheer into staying with her, following the circulation of a photo of Amber with a black and white chicken in what appeared to be a shrine. She denied the claims, but the damage was done, and the couple split in 2018.

Jimal Roho Safi

In December 2020, Amber Ray found herself in another controversial relationship, this time with businessman Jimal Roho Safi.

Their romance became public after being exposed by popular blogger Edgar Obare. Jimal boldly defended Amber, urging his then-wife Amira to accept her as part of their lives.

The relationship sparked a social media war between Amber and Amira, with Amira accusing Amber of stealing her husband.

The drama escalated when a dead bird was found near Amber’s house, reigniting witchcraft accusations. Amber denied the allegations.

Their relationship eventually ended in July 2021. Jimal later apologised publicly to Amira, seeking forgiveness, but Amira moved on. Jimal has since remarried and welcomed a daughter with his current partner, Michelle Thiong’o.

Ibrahim Kabba

After parting ways with Jimal, Amber briefly dated Sierra Leonean basketball player Ibrahim Kabba in mid-2022.

Their whirlwind romance lasted only three weeks, during which Amber publicly flaunted their relationship. However, the relationship ended abruptly, with Amber citing that Kabba was not her type and lacked financial stability.

Kabba, on the other hand, accused Amber of attempting to use juju on him, claiming it had failed. He further alleged that Amber was unhygienic, a claim that added fuel to the fire of online gossip.

The bitter breakup left both parties trading accusations on social media, marking another dramatic chapter in Amber’s love life.

Kennedy Rapudo: From drama to couple goals

Amber’s current relationship with businessman Kennedy Rapudo began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

After crossing paths at an event, the two remained friends for two years before officially dating. Their romance has been a rollercoaster, with publicised breakups and reconciliations.

In November 2022, Rapudo proposed to Amber during a romantic vacation in Dubai. The couple announced their pregnancy in January 2023 and later celebrated their baby shower, where Rapudo surprised Amber with a second proposal.

Despite their picture-perfect moments, the relationship has had its share of drama, including Amber accusing Rapudo of physical abuse during one of their breakups.

The couple reconciled and is now focused on raising their children together. They often share their 'couple goals' moments online, proving that, despite their turbulent past, they are committed to building a future together.

Amber Ray on learning from her mistakes

Amber Ray recently weighed in on the trending story of Nigerian actress Annie Idibia and her husband, 2Baba, urging woman to embrace financial independence to remain strong and unshaken, especially when a man decides to change or leave.

However, following her posts, Amber revealed she faced backlash, with critics labelling her a hypocrite and sending insults to her inbox.

Responding to the criticism, she admitted to having been a second wife in two separate instances in the past, stating she was unaware of the men’s marital status at the time. She added that she has since learned from her mistakes and is focused on personal growth.

Amber Ray's resilience

Amber Ray’s love life has been anything but conventional, marked by high-profile relationships that have kept her in the spotlight.