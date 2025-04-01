Controversial media personality Andrew Kibe has once again ignited a heated discussion following his remarks about women earning their own money.

Kibe strongly opposed the idea of men being in relationships with women who have financial independence, arguing that it disrupts traditional gender roles.

Kibe: Men should question why they have women in their lives

Speaking in an interview with Utata Entertainment, Kibe made a bold claim that men should re-evaluate their relationships, insisting that having a woman in one’s life signals a deeper issue.

"First, the fact that you have a woman means there is something wrong with you. You need to deal with those issues. What need is it that you are meeting?" he questioned.

The self proclaimed masculinity coach went on to argue that women should not be earning their own money unless it comes directly from their men.

He dismissed the idea of women being financially independent, saying that if a woman is earning, then she is not truly her man's partner.

READ ALSO: Times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

He further claimed that if a woman is employed elsewhere, her employer essentially has authority over her, rather than her partner.

That is nonsense. That is a delusion that men have that you can have a woman who is earning. Forget earning more than you. If she’s going to come from money from me, she is mine. We are sharing and am taking the bigger share. So if you have a woman and I have employed her just know am giving you access to her every now and then. Not me giving you access to her. So if your girlfriend is earning she cannot be yours. She is not earning from you. If she is not working for you then she cannot be your woman.

‘Equality is a scam’ – Kibe’s views on gender roles

Kibe also dismissed gender equality as an illusion, arguing that men and women have distinct roles that should not be blurred.

Equality is a scam. Where have you ever seen that? Men and women serve different purposes. A woman’s main role is to give birth. They are not meant to be creative.

According to Kibe, a woman’s highest purpose is motherhood, not marriage. He added that men, on the other hand, should focus on creating and providing.

In his view, any man who lacks the ability to create is as ‘useless’ as a woman who cannot have children.

Why Kibe moved out of his mum's house in his 30s

During the interview, Kibe reflected on his personal experiences and the challenges he faced before becoming financially independent.

He admitted that before discovering his true identity, he lived as a "simp"—a term he uses to describe men who prioritise women over their own self-development.

He attributed some of his past struggles to his upbringing, stating that his parents, particularly his father, failed to play their roles in his life.

I wasn’t a man because my dad did not play his part. My mum did hers. I had to forgive them for that, knowing they did their best. But now, I had to build myself, and it has taken me a long time to become this person.

He also revealed that he lived in his mother’s house much longer than he now advises young men to. According to him, he only moved out when he was nearly 30, a decision he now considers a mistake.

Marriage was a mistake, says Kibe

Kibe also disclosed that one of his biggest regrets was getting married. He explained that he stayed in the marriage for four years before realising that he was on a journey of self-discovery and needed to leave.

Over the years, Kibe has built a reputation for making provocative statements about relationships, gender roles, and masculinity.