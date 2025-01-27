Annie Idibia and 2Baba divorce: Moments that tested their 12 year marriage

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia), has announced his divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, in a surprising revelation.

The announcement came via a post on his Instagram account, where he disclosed that the couple had been separated for some time and had officially filed for divorce.

In his post, 2Baba stated, “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce. I would grant a press release soon to say my story... not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life; but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence”.

Following the announcement, there were initial speculations regarding the post's authenticity, with many suggesting that 2Baba's account may have been hacked.

The musician also shared an IG story claiming that his account was hacked.

However, he later clarified in a video that there was no hacking involved, firmly stating, "Nobody hacked my account. I said what I said."

Annie, who is currently on the cast of Young Famous and African Season 3, is yet to react to the post.

The couple has been married since 2012 and shares two daughters.

Their relationship has often been scrutinized by the public, and they have faced challenges, including infidelity rumours and conflicts with 2Baba's previous partners.

Despite these hurdles, they were once celebrated as one of Nigeria’s most iconic celebrity couples.

Moments that tested 2Baba and Annie’s 12-year union

Here are some of the key moments that tested their marriage:

Infidelity

One of the most significant issues in their marriage was Annie's accusations of infidelity against 2Baba.

In 2021, Annie publicly accused 2Baba of maintaining inappropriate ties with his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, claiming he spent nights at her home under the guise of visiting their children.

This incident sparked a heated social media drama and fueled speculation about the stability of their union.

In a recent episode of Young Famous and African Season 3, Annie became emotional as she opened up about the deep embarrassment and impact her husband’s infidelity has had on her.

During the show, the mother of two candidly disclosed that her husband had been unfaithful with multiple women.

“My first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody. So, you know what that is?” she said.

Family Conflicts

Annie's relationship with 2Baba's family has been strained. She alleged that his family never fully accepted her, which added to the tension in their marriage.

This familial discord was further highlighted when 2Baba's brother, Charles Idibia, accused Annie of being controlling and manipulative, claiming she was a constant source of discord in the family.

Public Scrutiny and Pressure

The couple's relationship has been under constant public scrutiny, which has taken a toll on their personal lives.