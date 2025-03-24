Another journalist, Nick Mudimba, dies at his home

Nick Mudimba, a journalist who was working for CGTN Africa, died on Sunday, March 23, 2025, after collapsing at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County.

This comes just days after Fredrick Parsayo, a reporter with KBC, was found dead in his home in Kinoo , Kikuyu Constituency, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Mudimba was with his family at the time. Mudimba had reportedly been unwell and receiving treatment for health complications, including high uric acid levels, which were diagnosed on Saturday.

After seeking further medical attention on Sunday, he returned home, appeared stronger, and watched the Harambee Stars match against Gabon.

However, after taking his prescribed medication, he collapsed and began convulsing.

Efforts to save him were unsuccessful, and he died at home.

His body was moved to a mortuary in Syokimau, and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

His family, including those close to him in Syokimau, Machakos County, where he collapsed, are at the heart of this loss, grappling with the shock of his death.

Friends and former media colleagues like journalist Ben Kitili who described him as a "friend, sports banter mate, neighbour, lovely soul," are reeling from the personal void left by his departure.

Mike Nyagwoka, his former colleague at Standard Media Group, expressed the fragility of life in light of Mudimba’s passing, while Ferdinand Omondi and Hassan Juma praised his kindness and professionalism.

Mashirima Kapombe from Citizen TV joined in offering condolences, reflecting the collective grief among media personalities.

Fans and viewers, who knew him through his engaging sports reporting and shows like Switch Focus, are mourning the loss of a familiar and inspiring voice.

World Is One news presenter Erick Njoka expressed disbelief and sadness, calling Mudimba a "humble and great sport."

Politicians and public figures, such as Beatrice Elachi, who referred to him as "my brother, my friend," indicate that his influence reached political circles, where he was admired for his warmth and kindness.

Career Profile

Nick Mudimba was a well-respected journalist with a distinguished career in the media industry.

Before joining CGTN Africa as a senior reporter, he worked at KTN and Switch TV.