Bahati's daughter Mueni joins money-making league after signing 1st contract at 9

Mueni Bahati, the firstborn daughter of Kenyan artist Bahati and Yvette Obura, has began a new journey as she officially begins earning her own money at the tender age of 9.

On February 1st, Mueni was unveiled as the ambassador for a popular brand marking a major milestone in her young life. This comes months after she celebrated her ninth birthday in November 2024.

This partnership also marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it is their first time unveiling a brand ambassador.

Surprise opportunity

In an event graced by various influencers and their children, Mueni was introduced as the face of Home 254 Kids apparel for the next 12 months.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Live kenya, Mueni expressed her excitement and shared that the opportunity came as a surprise.

Her mother, Yvette revealed the journey to this remarkable achievement, recounting how their relationship with the brand started.

According to Yvette, it all began with her being a regular client of Home 254. As a loyal customer who frequently purchased clothes from the brand for herself and Mueni, her dedication did not go unnoticed. This loyalty eventually led to Yvette becoming an influencer for the brand.

From there, the transition to influencer was natural, and as Mueni wore the brand’s clothes, her charm and personality caught the company’s attention. It wasn’t long before they decided to make her their official representative.

I was their client. And when you push something for a brand, they'll feel like this person ahs been purchasing a lot from us, let's work with her. Then we moved to influencing and now my daughter is a brand ambassador.

Mueni boasts a substantial social media following and ranks among the most followed celebrity kids in Kenya . With over 240,000 followers on Instagram, she is undeniably one of the most influential young personalities in the 254.

Breaking new ground

What makes Mueni’s achievement particularly remarkable is that she is the first celebrity child to personally sign an agreement with a brand.

In many cases, brands work directly with the parents or guardians of young celebrity children. However, Mueni’s involvement in the process signals a new level of recognition for her individuality and influence.

Accompanying Mueni to the event was her younger sister, Heaven Bahati, who proudly celebrated her big sister’s milestone. The family shared their joy during the occasion, and Yvette spoke emotionally about how meaningful this moment was for her as a parent.

"It feels so nice. It's every parent's joy to see their children elevating at a young age. We didn’t make money at such a young age, but she is already making money at 10 years old," Yvette said, clearly proud of Mueni’s achievement.

Her stepmother, Diana Marua, also congratulated her on the brand's post unveiling her as their official ambassador.

Other celebrity kids who are brand ambassadors

Mueni’s journey to financial independence mirrors that of other celebrity kids who have started earning at a young age. Among them is Ricca Pokot, the daughter of DJ Pierra Makena , who has also made a name for herself in similar endeavors. Others include Amber Ray's daughter Africannah Rapudo.