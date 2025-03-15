Betty Kyallo bold & radiant at 36: 4 mistakes Charlie admitted to in birthday post

Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has turned 36 years old today with her lover Charlie celebrating the day with a bold confession in which he admitted to some of his mistakes that created friction between them.

Delving into their private lives, one that stays hidden from the cameras, Charlie owned up to his mistakes noting that alcohol made him hurt her in ways that she did not deserve.

Revisiting drama that played out earlier this week, Charlie admitted that he was wrong and this time, he nearly lost Betty for good.

Escaping responsibility and playing victim

He admitted to attempting to escape taking responsibility for his mistakes by presenting himself as the victim while he was not one.

Even when I made mistakes, you showed strength and grace. I haven’t always deserved your love, but you gave it anyway. And I need to own up to my wrongs. Alcohol made me hurt you time and time again, and the last time, I almost lost you for good. Instead of taking responsibility, I tried to make myself look like the victim, when in reality, you were the one who suffered.

He also acknowledged that he made a mistake by taking to the public with their issues that should have been left in private.

Childish drama and breakup

Charlie admitted to childish drama and failing to treat her with the same respect that she accorded him, stating that when he “ended things just to save face, it was childish".

And when I ended things just to save face, it was childish- especially when you had already made that decision. I can’t thank you enough for keeping our issues private when I didn’t. I regret not showing you the same respect . I love you more than words can say, and I’ll spend my life making sure my actions match that love. You are my home, my happiness, my forever. Happy Birthday, my love. You deserve the world and more

Charlie noted that at 36, Betty is the embodiment of confidence, and an unapologetic, bold and fearless lady pursuing her goals and watching her dreams unfold right in front of her while handling the challenges that come along.

Charlie gushes over Betty Kyallo

Gushing over the diva, Charlie noted that her beauty stands out whether in a pajama or in glamorous outfits.

You are my heart, my peace, my biggest blessing. You’re the funniest person I know- yes, even funnier than me (I’ll admit it just this once). The way you’re so effortlessly goofy, making me laugh even when I don’t want to, is something I’ll never take for granted . And let’s talk about how stunning you are. Like, how do you look that good even in pajamas? It’s unfair.