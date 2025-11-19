Blankets & Wine confirms full artist line-up for Kenyan Summer 2025 edition

Blankets & Wine has released the full artist roster for the Kenyan Summer 2025 edition, scheduled for 21 December 2025 at Laureate Gardens, Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This year’s focus is firmly on the performers, with organisers unveiling one of the event’s most extensive line-ups across both the live stage and the electronic Onja Onja stage.

A previous edition of Blankets and Wine

Live stage to feature artists from Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa

The main stage brings together established and rising acts from across Africa .

Tanzania’s Marioo leads the list, coming off a strong year marked by the success of Nairobi, his collaboration with Kenyan star Bien.

Kenyan group Matata will bring their dance-driven rap sound, while Iyanii is set for his debut appearance at the festival, performing his hit Donjo Maber.

The line-up also includes Okello Max, known for his Afro-fusion style, and Bridgit Blue, one of Kenya’s growing R&B voices.

Singer Okello Max

South African trio MiCasa joins the bill with their blend of house, soul and jazz, while Elsy Wameyo, the Kenyan-Australian rapper, adds a global edge with her lyric-heavy sets.

Kenyan Gengetone and rap artist Ssaru and Afropop singer Shad Mziki complete the list of performers scheduled for the main stage.

Onja Onja stage

Organisers have placed clear attention on the festival’s electronic music segment. The Onja Onja stage will be headlined by South Africa’s Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, whose influence on Amapiano continues to shape the genre across the continent.

UK producer and club act Donae’o, known for tracks such as Party Hard and I’m Fly, will also headline.

The rest of the stage is dominated by Kenyan electronic and house DJs, including Foozak, Ms Mika, Hiribae, Darkfruit, and Shishi.

The night will close with a back-to-back set featuring Aly Fresh, Mura and Big Nyagz, three Nairobi selectors known for Afro-house, soulful textures and bass-heavy blends.

Festival Creative Director Muthoni Ndonga said the emphasis on Onja Onja is part of a plan to spotlight Kenya’s growing house music scene and draw continental attention to Nairobi’s electronic sound.

The festival team noted that the 2025 edition marks the start of Blankets & Wine’s 17th year, with internal efforts underway to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

A previous edition of Blankets and Wine

Market and cultural elements

The festival will also feature the Onja Onja Market, a curated space for Kenyan-made crafts, fashion and food.