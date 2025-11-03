Securing a performance slot at the Blankets & Wine festival is a coveted milestone for many artists.

The festival's founder, Muthoni Ndonga, recently detailed the meticulous curation process, describing it as an exclusive system based on an artist's career momentum rather than direct pitching.

Speaking at a 'Stakeholder's Breakfast' panel, Ndonga explained that the festival operates on a 'don't call us, we'll call you' basis, reserved for artists who have reached a specific point in their careers.

The panel at the Blankets & Wine Stakeholder Breakfast on October 29, 2025

"Blankets is only gonna happen to you as an artist when it's your time. You never need to pitch Blankets. This is one of those things where literally 'Don't call us, we'll call you'," she stated.

The selection of an artist is also tied to specific career milestones and to an artist's readiness to transition to a wider audience.

"It only happens to you when it's right for your career, and it happens to you when you have the right momentum, when you've built your community, and you need that spotlight on you, and you're ready to transition from being famous in the community to kind of being discovered by people outside of the community, and that's why for us 2.00 pm is as worthy a slot as 10.00 pm." MDQ explained.

The slot doesn't matter, the type of show does

Building on the idea that all slots hold value, Ndonga stressed that the quality and impact of the performance are more critical than the specific set time.

"One of the things I've really learned from being a touring artist, it doesn't matter the time you play on the slot, it matters the type of show you play, because you only need one person to see you," she said.

The different Slots

The festival's lineup is structured around four distinct categories, each serving a different purpose in pushing the event's narrative:

Discovery slots: "These are artists who have picked momentum but are still locked within their community and are ripe for discovery." Rising stars: "These are people who have done more, they're outside of their community and we kind of step in, and add that jet fuel to the conversation." Legends: "Artists who don't have anything to prove, they've done their work and they exist and we're thankful for their presence." Headliners: "People who are really moving the culture and who there's a really strong spotlight on them."

Listening to the 'ground' too

While the curatorial team makes the final decisions, MDQ noted that they actively seek insights from trusted sources within the music scene to identify emerging talent.

Joshua Baraka performs 'NANA' with Bien at Blankets & Wine on September 28, 2025

"We call members of the community who we've found are real music people. We call them about this artist and this artist and they tell you things and we're like perfect, (let's) put that together," she shared.

Curation is not democratic

Despite this community consultation, Ndonga was clear that the final lineup is not, and cannot be, a public vote.

The primary goal is to create a cohesive and high-quality event experience where all elements work together.

Gloria Munga during We Are Nubia's debut performance at Blankets & Wine

"What we're very sensitive to is, curation is not democratic. You can crowdsource, but it's not democratic," Ndonga stated.

"Because all the things have to come together. The buffet has to buffet. All these artists put together have to be able to tell the story of that time and have to be able to build momentum for each other as you go from performance to performance to performance."