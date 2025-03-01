The future of Burna Boy’s relationship with his lover Chloe Bailey hangs in the balance with the international popstar unfollowing the Nigerian superstar in the wake of what has come to be referred to as ‘sex for Lambo’ scandal.

The scandal was brought to light in a leaked audio, with Lagos-based socialite Sophia Egbueje at the heart of it.

A steamy affair & promises

The Instagram model claimed that the Burna Boy had a steamy affair with her in 2024, sharing details of their intimate encounters in which she alleged that the singer slept with her and promised to gift her a Lamborghini.

His current girlfriend Chloe Bailey who is an international Pop artist was already in the picture at the time of their alleged affair, raising questions whether the singer was unfaithful.

She was however left disappointed after waiting for months, with the singer showing no intention of fulfilling his promise.

How Sophia Egbueje met Burna Boy

Detailing their alleged encounter in a 40-minute leaked audio recording on February 27, 2025, the Instagram socialite stated that she met the superstar through a friend in 2024.

She claimed that despite her hesitation, Aman Reginald and Burna Boy’s associate King Manni convinced her to meet Burna Boy.

Influenced by the singer’s generosity as was evident when he gifted his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan valued at around $500,000 and hoping to benefit from the meeting, she eventually met him.

According to Sophia, Burna Boy weaved his way into a romantic escapade, with several promises made in the heat of the moment, including a promise to glam her life by buying her a Lamborghini.

Not long afterwards, she claims that the singer slithered out of the deal as smoothly as he got into it, leaving her pregnant with expectations of a Lamborghini that failed to arrive.

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey react to Sophia Egbueje’s claims

With the scandal spreading on the interwebs like wildfire, the singer took to his Instagram story give his take in an apparent reaction.

He put up a song, saying, "I no buy Lambo, is that why you're shouting"

Chloe Bailey unfollowed the superstar , casting doubts on the future of their relationship that many believe is destined for marriage.

Sophia Egbueje’s glamorous life & who she hangs out with

Aged 28, Sophia Egbueje is a Lagos-based socialite and Instagram model whose lavish lifestyle is the envy of many, how it is financed notwithstanding.

She is known for her extravagant lifestyle and international travels to exotic destinations.

She also rubs shoulders with the who-is-who in the West African nation, with photos with several celebrities gracing her social media pages.

Among her close friends is Ama Reginald who she has roped into the current drama.