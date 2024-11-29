21-year-old trainer turning suits into a personal branding statement

At just 21 years old, Brian Nyambego is making waves as a personal branding coach, author, and public speaker. A firm believer in the power of presentation, Brian’s love for suits has become a defining element of his personal brand.

Speaking to this writer at the Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Technology Summit (LET Summit) held at Strathmore University, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Nyambego opened up about his journey, ambitions, and why he believes dressing well is crucial for success.

A strong advocate for personal branding

Brian was among the guest speakers at the LET Summit, where he shared insights on personal branding and how it has transformed his life.



I came to share about personal branding and talk to someone about a younger me because I have been at a point where I didn’t know about personal branding. Once I knew about it, it has helped me elevate my journey to the next level.

He draws inspiration from renowned figures such as Vusi Thembekwayo for speech and Tony Elumelu for business.



Over time, he has met influential personalities including President William Ruto, Mwenda Thuranira, Kivutha Kibwana, and the daughter of Dedan Kimathi, who have imparted valuable lessons to him.

Why suits define Brian's style

Brian’s love for suits isn’t just a fashion choice—it’s a statement. He believes in the power of first impressions. As he explained during the summit.



Before they hear you, they must first see you. So, when someone looks at me and asks why I wear suits every day, I simply say it’s okay.

His preference for suits stems from his conviction that appearance sets the tone for how people perceive and engage with you. To Brian, dressing well is not only about looking good but also about embodying confidence and professionalism.

Defying age perceptions

Another curiosity surrounding Brian is his age. Many are surprised to learn that he is only 21.

The most common thing people are curious about me is my age. People get it wrong all the time until I tell them.

Empowering young people