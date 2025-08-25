After Sh310 miracle seed, Kanyari sets figure for church membership

Pastor Victor Kanyari, founder of the Salvation Healing Church, has once again stirred debate in the religious space.

The controversial preacher, who in the past became infamous for asking followers to sow a Sh310 'miracle seed', has now introduced a Sh300 registration fee, not for the general public, but specifically for his congregants.

The announcement was made during a recent church service, where Kanyari boldly declared that only registered members would receive his personal assistance and recognition within the church.

A registration fee to access the pastor

Explaining the reasoning behind this move, Pastor Kanyari emphasised that the fee was not a mere financial demand but a measure to ensure loyalty and commitment among his congregants.

He said that people often sought his help without any real ties to his church community, something he was no longer willing to tolerate.

“Everybody must register with KSh 300. Don’t come and demand a private meeting with me in my office. I won’t meet you. You can’t come here to ask for a loan of Sh20,000 or Sh30,000 and you’re not my congregant. If you need a loan, we will question your church. If you’re a Catholic, go back to Catholic and ask for help there. You’re not my friend, go and ask for help from your friends,” he stated firmly.

Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari

According to Kanyari, the registration fee is a clear boundary between those who are part of his ministry and those who simply wish to take advantage of his goodwill.

A monthly commitment

The preacher further revealed that the Sh300 was not a one-time contribution but a recurring fee that would have to be renewed every month.

He insisted that just as institutions such as banks have strict procedures for offering financial support, his church would also require demonstrable commitment before assistance could be extended.

“You can’t register today and ask for help the next day with just Sh300. Even banks don’t operate like that,” Kanyari said, underlining the need for consistency in membership.

The structure, he explained, was designed to filter out casual attendees who only show up when they are in need, while ensuring that dedicated followers remain connected to the church community.

The Sh310 saga that once tainted his ministry is still fresh in the minds of many, raising concerns that the new Sh300 requirement is another attempt to monetise the faith of unsuspecting followers.

Kanyari’s defence

In his defence, Pastor Kanyari maintained that his approach was practical and necessary. He reiterated that those who are not part of his church should seek help from their original religious institutions instead of turning to him.

“If you don’t belong here, you should not expect me to solve your problems. Every church has its leaders and systems of support. It is unfair for someone to come to me with their needs when they have no relationship with my ministry,” he explained.

According to him, the Sh300 registration model creates accountability both for the congregants and for the church leadership.

