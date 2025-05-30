Celebrities, influencers hit by gov't directive on gambling promotions

In a move aimed at protecting vulnerable groups from the effects of gambling, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has introduced stringent new regulations, including a ban on the use of celebrities, influencers, and content creators in gambling advertisements.



This follows a temporary 30-day suspension of all gambling adverts that took effect on 29th April 2025.

The suspension was part of a broader government effort to promote responsible gambling and safeguard minors and other vulnerable individuals from addiction and exposure to gambling-related content.

The BCLB worked alongside the Multiagency Enforcement Team, comprising key government institutions such as the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Office of the Attorney General, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), and the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC).

New guidelines and approval requirements

According to the new rules, no gambling advertisement will be permitted without explicit approval from both the BCLB and the KFCB.

Marketing communications related to gambling are prohibited unless expressly approved by the Betting Control and Licensing Board and classified by the Kenya Film Classification Board.

Stricter controls for media platforms

The BCLB is holding media owners and advertising agencies accountable as well.



The guidelines mandate that media owners and agencies should ensure that all gambling advertisements are approved by BCLB and classified by KFCB before being distributed on their channels/platforms.

Furthermore, there is now a geographical restriction on where gambling adverts can appear.

There shall be no form of advertisement placed near schools, religious institutions, or places frequently visited by children, such as playgrounds and shopping malls.

Prohibition on celebrity endorsements

One of the highlights of the guidelines is the ban on the use of public figures to promote gambling . The directive clearly states:

Gambling adverts shall not glamorise betting or use celebrities, influencers and content creators to endorse or promote gambling.

Mandatory elements for approval

To gain approval for airing, all gambling adverts must now include several mandatory components:

The BCLB licence number

A clear responsible gambling message, such as “Gambling is addictive! Play responsibly!”

A minimum age disclaimer: “Not for persons under 18 years of age”

Name and address of the gambling operator

A customer-care number

A visible statement indicating that the operator is authorised and regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board.