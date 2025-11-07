Claudia Naisabwa, Brian Aseli return to TV in new show replacing 'The Trend'

NTV Kenya has introduced a new late-night entertainment show, Friday Night Rave, set to air every Friday from 10:00 p.m. to midnight.

NTV Kenya has introduced a new late-night entertainment show, Friday Night Rave, set to air every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The show will be hosted by radio presenter and Pulse Influencer Awards winner Claudia Naisabwa and Brian Aseli, and move their on-air partnership from Nation FM to television.

Claudia Naisabwa

The appointment places the duo at the centre of NTV’s refreshed Friday night line-up. Both hosts have built a following among younger audiences, with a style that blends humour, conversation and an easy rapport that has become familiar to listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Night Rave takes over the slot previously held by The Trend, which is coming to an end after Amina Abdi Rabar’s exit.

Amina had fronted the show since 2017, following Larry Madowo’s departure, and her farewell marked the close of one of Kenya’s most recognisable entertainment brands.

Brian Aseli is already known to NTV viewers from his contributions on The Trend and his work in entertainment media, while Claudia Naisabwa has gained visibility as one of the fast-rising voices on Nation FM.

Their transition to TV brings together two presenters who are already tested as a pair and familiar with the audience they are targeting.

The new programme will feature music, interviews and conversations drawn from contemporary culture, with an emphasis on engaging viewers at the end of the workweek.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show’s launch signals the broadcaster’s attempt to retain its Friday night audience while shifting to a younger, more conversational format following the end of The Trend.

Brian Aseli

Claudia Naisabwa’s rise

Claudia Naisabwa is one of Kenya’s fast-rising media personalities whose blend of charisma, style, and confidence has made her a standout voice among the country’s new generation of broadcasters.

She studied at Daystar University and began building her career early in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first major break came when she joined KTN as the host of Str8up, a youth-centred entertainment show that introduced her to television audiences across the country.

Although she initially dreamt of becoming a musician, Claudia soon found her rhythm in the world of media.

She later transitioned to radio, joining Nation FM, where she co-hosted a popular show that quickly drew a youthful audience.

Her energy, humour, and ability to hold a natural conversation on air made her one of the most recognisable voices among Gen Z listeners.

Beyond broadcasting, Claudia has become an MC and a social media personality known for her vibrant fashion sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her online presence has helped her connect with fans who see her as both relatable and aspirational.

Claudia Naisabwa

In interviews, she has described herself as a “style curator” and “multi-award-winning host,” highlighting her growing influence in Kenya’s entertainment and lifestyle circles.

Her career has also expanded into public service. In 2023, she was appointed to the Talanta Hela Council under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts

The appointment reflected her emergence not just as a media face but also as a voice representing youth and creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, she emerged as a winner in the Pulse Influencer Awards and was crowned Female Fashion Influencer of the Year. She was also announced as the best-dressed influencer at the gala celebration held at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi.

Brian Aseli’s career

Known for his dynamic presence as a radio and TV host, Brian has built a reputation as a powerhouse in Kenya’s media scene.

He is currently a radio host at Nation FM and has previously been a TV presenter on NTV’s new show Friday Night Rave. His journey is marked by overcoming personal challenges such as dyslexia and leveraging his diverse talents in music, theatre, and communication to become a multi-faceted media personality.

Brian Aseli

ADVERTISEMENT

Born with a passion for communication and performance, Brian started his media career while still in university, hosting a show at Daystar University's Shine FM.

His big break came at Kubamba Radio, where he initially worked as a scriptwriter before stepping in to host shows, which launched his career as a radio presenter.