Sisterhood that shaped Wanjiku & late Grace Mburu’s creative journey

Actress Wanjiku Mburu has visited the scene in South Africa where her sister and fellow actress Grace Mburu lost her life. Grace, known for her role as Mama Bob on the TV series Machachari, died in Durban, South Africa.

Wanjiku, who played Mama Baha on the same show, travelled to the location of her sister's final moments to pay her respects. The two sisters had not only shared family ties but also appeared together on screen, becoming familiar faces to audiences who grew up watching the popular family drama.

Shared screen and shared career

Grace and Wanjiku featured in Machachari during the show's peak , portraying mother figures to the series’child characters. Their presence on the show contributed to the warm, family-centred tone that made the programme one of the most followed productions on Citizen TV during its run.

Wanjiku Mburu and her late sister Grace Mburu in their childhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos shared from their past work and personal moments show the two sisters spending a significant amount of time together, both on set and in everyday life.

Wanjiku Mburu and her late sister Grace Mburu

Wanjiku Mburu shares details of 1st call with brother 10 years after abduction Actress Wanjiku Mburu, best known for her role as Mama Baha in the TV show Machachari, has made a heartfelt appeal to the public to help bring her brother and cousin back home after 10 years of captivity in Somalia.

Wanjiku’s tribute at the scene

While at the location, Wanjiku shared a brief message in remembrance of her sister, saying: “South Africa Durban and to be specific Mooi River and this is where my sister had her last moments and I am just here to lay these flowers in remembrance of her. So in loving memory to Grace Wangui Mburu,” she said before placing the flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit marks a significant moment for the family as they continue to mourn and honour Grace’s memory. Photos shared by the family show the two sisters close from an early age, appearing together in childhood pictures and family gatherings long before their lives in television.

The images reflect a bond that grew over the years, from shared home life, to working alongside each other in the Kenyan entertainment industry. Their relationship extended beyond the screen, with the two frequently seen together during productions and personal moments.

Wanjiku Mburu and her late sister Grace Mburu

Where are 'Machachari' actors now? Surprising life changes after iconic show The beloved Kenyan TV drama Machachari captured the hearts of viewers during its near-decade run, turning its young cast into household names. But what became of the stars after the cameras stopped rolling? Today, the former child actors and supporting cast members have pursued diverse paths—some thriving in the creative arts, while others have embraced entirely new ventures. Here's a look at where the Machachari icons are now and the inspiring journeys they've undertaken.

Tributes from colleagues

ADVERTISEMENT

News of Grace’s passing was met with shock among actors who worked alongside her. Actor Arabron Osanya, who also starred in Machachari, expressed his condolences, saying:

“This is very sad news! I was totally shocked on receiving the news! May God offer the family peace and strength during these trying times! May her soul rest in eternal peace in heaven!”

Wanjiku Mburu and her late sister Grace Mburu