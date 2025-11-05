Breakdown of Sh6.1 million awarded to Oga Obinna in defamation case

A Nairobi court has awarded media personality Steve Thompson Magana, popularly known as Oga Obinna, Sh6.1 million in a defamation case filed against Radio Africa Group, radio host Massawe Japanni, and social media personality Maureen Imbayi, better known as Black Cinderella.

The case stemmed from a 2024 interview aired on Radio Jambo in which Cinderella made unverified allegations against Obinna, claims that later circulated widely online and sparked public backlash.

How the case began

During the interview hosted by Massawe Japanni, Cinderella alleged that Obinna had been involved in sexual misconduct.



The claims were neither verified nor supported with evidence. The interview was later shared across Radio Jambo’s and Massawe’s own social media pages, amplifying its reach.

Obinna says he was blindsided by the broadcast, particularly because he and Massawe had previously been colleagues at both QFM and Radio Africa Group. “The host and the producers never asked for evidence but decided to air the story for Views and Likes or whatever reason. Masawe had been my colleague at QFM and Radio Africa; she coulda just asked me, she didn’t,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the interview circulated online, Obinna said his personal and professional reputation took an immediate hit. “Was called all kinds of names online and offline, reputation soiled. Brand ikachomeka. They never apologised.” Feeling his credibility and livelihood had been unfairly damaged, he opted to pursue legal redress rather than engage publicly with the claims.

What the court determined

Magistrate Edward Too ruled that the allegations were defamatory and that Radio Africa, as well as the show host, had failed to exercise due diligence.



The court pointed out that Massawe, having once worked alongside Obinna, had reasonable means to seek clarification before airing the claims.

The judgment therefore found all three parties jointly responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Kenyan celebrities are rallying behind Cybercrime Act amendments While the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2024 faces severe backlash for threatening free speech, a number of Kenyan celebrities are publicly supporting its tough stance on online misconduct.

Comedian Oga Obinna

Breakdown of the Sh6.1 million award