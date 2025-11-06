Sharp words fly as TZ Attorney General presses for Mange Kimambi’s arrest

Just a day after being reappointed as Tanzania’s Attorney General, Hamza Said Johari has sparked a heated online debate after publicly calling for the arrest of exiled activist and social media personality Mange Kimambi.

Johari accused her of using digital platforms to incite the public and destabilise the nation.

Addressing the media, Johari insisted that the government would pursue Kimambi for allegedly fuelling political agitation from abroad.

He argued that the law does not exempt Tanzanians living outside the country from accountability for actions deemed harmful to national stability.

His remarks arrive at a time when the Tanzanian entertainment and political atmosphere is experiencing visible shifts, with public sentiment influencing how celebrities and public figures respond to government actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian Attorney General Hamza Said Johari

Tanzania restores internet connectivity, Kenya restricts Telegram While Tanzania restores connectivity following a five-day national blackout, critical social media apps remain blocked. Simultaneously, users in Kenya report new restrictions on Telegram, mirroring a growing regional trend of state-level platform controls.

Mange’s defiant response

In a strongly-worded statement shared on her social media, Kimambi dismissed the Attorney General’s claims, criticising his priorities and questioning the legitimacy of his call.

She accused the government of focusing on silencing dissent instead of addressing what she alleges are past injustices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Look at this fool, kaapishwa leo kuwa Mwanasheria mkuu wa serikali cha kwanza ni kum extradite Mange Kimamb," Kimambi wrote.

Samia Suluhu's biography: Big break, tough choices & the difficult road ahead This is the journey of President Samia Suluhu Hassan from Zanzibar to the State House, her rise through faith, family and determination, and a controversial election that put Tanzania on edge

“Mmeua maelfu ya vijana wa Tz ila mnamsaka Mange na sio wauwaji na huyo aliewatuma wakaue. So stupid,” she wrote, arguing that she was being targeted for speaking out on corruption and political manipulation.

She further questioned the practicality of extraditing her from the United States, stating that there was no credible legal basis to warrant such a move. “Sheria gani nilivyovunja mpaka Serikali ya Marekani wanikabidhi kwenu?” she challenged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimambi insisted she would return to Tanzania only on her own terms.

Kuna siku nitarudi Tanzania mwenyewe kwa raha zangu, Ila kurudi sababu nimerudishwa kinguvu… haitokaaa itokeee.

Lonely road of artists who dare to question power in Tanzania Shadrack Chaula went viral for recording himself burning a portrait of President Samia Suluhu.

Shifting entertainment and political landscape

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy unfolds as the Tanzanian entertainment industry shows signs of internal pressure . Celebrities perceived as supporting the establishment have faced online backlash, unfollows, and calls for accountability from fans.