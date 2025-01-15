Veteran TikToker Nyako has sparked widespread discussion after cautioning her followers against accepting free gifts on the social video app.

The German-based content creator, born Rose Atieno, shared her concerns during a TikTok Live session, stating that people should be wary of the source of the gifts they receive.

Why Nyako believes TikTok money is cursed

TikTok allows users to send virtual gifts to creators as a way to show appreciation. These gifts can be exchanged for money, often providing creators with a significant source of income.

However, Nyako expressed strong reservations about the practice, citing the lack of transparency regarding the origins of these gifts.

You do not question where this money comes from. Did the person work for it? How did they get it? Are they in a cult? There are people who use money from questionable sources to recruit others without their knowledge.

She further suggested that TikTok money is structured in a way that keeps creators constantly yearning for more, making it difficult to achieve lasting financial success.

With TikTok, you cannot become a millionaire. The money will never be enough. Be careful with TikTok money.

Nyako is going back to traditional work

During the session, Nyako hinted that she might be stepping back from TikTok to focus on traditional work.

She emphasised the value of earning money through hard work, which she believes is more fulfilling and blessed.

I do not want this lifestyle. I want to go and work hard for my own money. Your own money is going to be blessed. It may be little, but it will be blessed. The money you work hard for is better than millions from unknown sources.

Nyako also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the senders of TikTok gifts, pointing out that most creators have no personal connection with their gifters.

We don’t know who sends this money or if it is blessed. You close your live, and the money is there, but where did it come from?

Nyako’s journey on TikTok

Nyako gained prominence on TikTok in 2023, earning herself the title of "President of TikTok." Her straightforward and unapologetic approach has endeared her to fans while also drawing criticism.

By 2024, Nyako revealed that she was earning up to Sh1 million monthly through TikTok, and was said to be one of Kenya’s top 'gifters' on the platform.

Her success was largely attributed to generous gifters, many of whom were based outside the country. Despite this, she remained grounded, often addressing societal issues and sharing her personal struggles.

Living with a heart condition

Amidst her fame and earnings, Nyako opened up in 2024 about living with a heart condition. She admitted that the condition was serious and that she was uncertain about how much time she had left.