The Kenyan music and entertainment scene is rapidly changing and ushering a wave of talented and dynamic DJs.

With the emergence of new talent to challenge the established names, it takes effort, dedication to trade and ability to reinvent to continuously meet expectations of fans who move on too quickly for those who fail to keep up.

DJ Grauchi, also known as Zak Utu is among the names that have emerged to claim the crown from established names.

Perfecting skills under radio legend DJ G-Money

Grauchi perfected his skills under the guidance of another legend in media and entertainment, DJ G-Money.

His big break was during the Covid-19 pandemic when he served a perfect blend of online mixtapes aptly titled the 'Wake-Up Call.'

Fans fell in love with his talent and saw him amass thousands of followers online.

It is from these humble beginnings that from the humble beginnings Grauchi has grown to be a household name in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

His calm demeanour, ability to read the mood at live performances and serve the right music for the occasion as well as the lively and engaging performances have made him a darling among his fans.

Grauchi explained in a past interview that only one thing occupies his mind when he steps behind the DJ booth: Creating an exceptional show for the audience.

I strive to be a master of the decks, delivering captivating performances that bring life to any party. My online mixtapes have gained me a loyal following, and I aim to create an exceptional show for my audience whenever I step behind the DJ booth. I cherish the connection I have with the crowd and aspire to leave a lasting impression on every music lover.

Reinventing himself and creating a brand

He has crafted a brand, backed by his unique style, stage presence, look and creativity with music selection that sets him apart from the rest.

His presence at the DJ booth is guaranteed to bring life to any party and give revelers value for their money as he not only serves a perfect blend of music for diverse audiences, but is also able to read the mood and serve revelers what they need to keep them on their feet all through.

A true master of his art, he clearly understands the rapidly-evolving entertainment scene and perfectly times when to drop his mixtapes that continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity.

Popular mixtapes

Saturday saw him drop another masterpiece, The Wake Up Call with Grauchi #173 Kasongo.

The soothing Rhumba mixtape featuring rhumba maestros Franco, Madilu System among other greats was well-received.

As expected, the mixtape would not be complete without the popular rhumba song “Kasongo” that has been trending online.

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: Unearthing the next biggest DJ in Kenya

Being a force to reckon with in the industry, Grauchi earned a call to be one of the judges at the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats, alongside DJ Redbone and DJ Karoski.

The competition that seeks to give a platform to upcoming entertainers and unearth the next biggest DJ in Kenya is in its third season.

More than 35 DJs turned up at the Nairobi auditions to showcase their skills on the decks for a chance to impress the three judges.

Awards and fame

DJ Grauchi has not only attracted a loyal following on social media, but also draws huge crowds and his services have been sought at major events in the country.

DJ Grauchi won the Most Played DJ award at the Ma3 gala awards in 2022. The year also saw him take the crown in The Citizen Digital Awards 2022 Winners published by Citizen TV.