Kimani Mbugua’s family breaks the norm as they speak about his death

Suicide has been one of the most silenced topics in society, often spoken about in hushed tones or avoided altogether. For ages, families have been discouraged from mentioning it publicly, fearing stigma, judgment, or just condemnation. But in the wake of Kimani Mbugua’s death, his family has chosen a path that breaks the norm speaking openly about what happened, how they feel, and what they hope others can learn from their son’s story.

A family choosing openness over silence

The former TV journalist’s father has spoken with about the circumstances surrounding Kimani’s passing. He revealed that according to CCTV footage shared, Kimani made several attempts with a bedsheet before he finally got through with taking his own life.

Kimathi did not speak from a point of bitterness or blame but rather acceptance the kind that comes from having fought a long, painful battle with someone you love.

He had been in and out of rehab so many times. We prayed, we fasted, we did everything we could. I am at peace because I know we tried our best.

Yet, rather than hide behind shame, Kimani’s father has chosen to face the conversation head-on, turning what could have been silence into a statement of love, courage, and healing.

Breaking a deep-rooted cultural silence

In many Kenyan communities, suicide is still considered taboo. Families often conceal the cause of death or alter the story to avoid being judged.



Religious beliefs and communities have, in some cases, fuelled this silence, framing suicide as an unforgivable act rather than a symptom of deep mental anguish.

There are even different burial customs for deceased people who died by suicide.

Inviting young people to honour Kimani’s life

Beyond their openness, the Mbugua family has extended an invitation to the public especially young people and Gen Z to come together and honour Kimani.



His father said this was not just about mourning but celebrating his son’s creativity, humour, and impact on others.

“We are inviting everyone to honour Kimani. He touched many lives, and even in his pain, he wanted to bring people together,” his father shared.

The late Kimani Mbugua

A long struggle that bore no fruit

Kimani’s father painted a picture of a son who fought hard to recover but couldn’t escape his pain. The family tried rehabilitation, prayer, therapy, and spiritual guidance.

They never gave up, even when the setbacks piled up. Yet, in the end, his father admitted, those efforts bore no fruit.

The family expressed gratitude to those who have stood with them during this time, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and content creator Oga Obinna, who have offered both moral and financial support.

Kimathi revealed that the family faces a burial budget of about Sh2.5 million, covering transportation and logistics for mourners and media colleagues.