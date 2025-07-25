Five major risks Samidoh faces as he returns to Kenya

Mugithi musician and police officer Samidoh Muchoki is returning to Kenya despite an active warrant of arrest issued against him for alleged desertion of duty.

The High Court in Kibera has however, temporarily stopped his arrest, granting him anticipatory bail after he argued that the warrant was issued in bad faith. The case will be mentioned on September 16, 2025.

Below are the key risks Samidoh faces as he returns home.

Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh in uniform

Risk of Prosecution

Samidoh has been accused of absconding from duty on May 27, 2025, at his Gilgil station in Nakuru County.

A warrant of arrest was issued while he was in the United States, where, according to court documents, he attended his child’s graduation and visited family.

Justice Kavedza ruled that there was “a demonstrable and imminent threat” to his freedom and directed that he should not be arrested or detained until further orders.

However, the National Police Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions are at liberty to complete investigations and charge Samidoh in court if necessary .

Challenging Senior Security Officials

In his court application, Samidoh named senior officials as respondents, including the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Anti-Stock Theft Police Unit commandant, and officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He argued that the warrant was “not arising from lawful police action” but from “improper motives linked to his political views and criticism of the government.”

He argued that despite receiving permission to be away, he was still accused of desertion.

His lawyers termed the actions “an abuse of police powers.”

The court certified Samidoh’s application as urgent, noting that the same authority that approved his travel was now seeking his arrest.

Justice Kavedza said the matter raised “legitimate concerns” and directed that, if charged, Samidoh should be informed of the court where he is to appear for plea taking instead of being detained.

The court ordered him to deposit his passport and set the case for mention in September.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

Police Career Legacy

Samidoh joined the National Police Service in January 2013. On June 17, 2025, he formally applied for retirement after returning briefly to Kenya and was cleared by the service.

If the desertion allegations stand, his 12-year service record could be affected.

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh in police uniform

Restricted Travel and Public Image

By depositing his passport in court, Samidoh will not be able to leave the country unless the court grants permission. This may affect his international music performances.

The musician has denied deserting duty, stating that his travel to the US had been approved by his employer.