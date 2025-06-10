The National Police Service has declared one of its officers, APC Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki, alias Samidoh, a deserter after he failed to report back to duty following official leave.

In an internal communication dated June 9, 2025, and circulated by the Stockpol Gilgil command, police authorities outlined that Muchoki, who serves under the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (MTD), was scheduled to return to duty on May 27, 2025.

However, the document says he has since disappeared without communication. Efforts to trace his whereabouts have reportedly been futile.

“He has now absented himself without leave for a period of more than 10 days,” the statement reads in part, prompting the command to declare him a deserter effective June 6, 2025.

Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki, alias Samidoh

The memo directed the National Police Service Pay Section to halt his salary immediately and instructed officers under the MTD Company to take further administrative action.

The circular also called on the Gatumbiro Police Station Commander to visit Samidoh’s rural home and arrest him if found, citing the need for necessary disciplinary procedures.

Hefty Punishment Samidoh is Facing

According to the National Police Service Act, an officer who absents himself from duty without leave or just cause for a period exceeding twenty-one days shall, unless the contrary is proved, be considered to have deserted from the Service.

“Upon reasonable suspicion that any police officer has deserted the service, any police officer may arrest that officer without a warrant, and shall thereupon take him before a magistrate having jurisdiction in the area in which such person deserted or was arrested,” the law says.

Any police officer who deserts from the service commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to summary dismissal or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to a fine not exceeding Sh100,000.

Mugithii singer Samidoh Muchoki

Wantam Chant Troubles

Samidoh was recently embroiled in controversy following his involvement in the viral “Wantam” chants , a political slogan implying President William Ruto should serve only one term.

The fallout has had significant repercussions for both his music career and his role as a police officer.

On May 16, 2025, during a performance recorded in Nairobi, Samidoh was seen entertaining an audience that spontaneously began chanting “Wantam”, a phrase co-opted by critics of the Ruto administration .

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

In the viral video, he was seen engaging with the crowd as they chanted the politically loaded slogan.

The clip quickly ignited debate, raising concerns due to his dual identity as both an entertainer and a serving officer in the National Police Service (NPS), who are expected to remain politically neutral.

The National Police Service transferred him on May 18, 2025, relocating him from his post at the Central Region Police Headquarters in Nairobi to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil, part of what appeared to be a disciplinary move.