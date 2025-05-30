She revealed that her deep-rooted desire to give her mother a better life, away from the struggles of their childhood ghetto home in Eastleigh, became a driving force behind her need to transform.

Hoping to change her life, the 38-year-old channelled that determination into her craft, ultimately rising to fame and turning her dreams into reality.

From humble beginnings to fame

During a recent interview with Dr. King’ori, the actress and content creator shared that humble beginnings derived her need to succeed.

The actress who rose to fame for her role in Papa Shirandula, explained that despite struggles she encountered at the beginning, her goal to make it in life and the fact that she hoped to make her mother proud was the only motivation she needed.

Life in the ghetto was tough, I never liked it. I had an undying desire to move away from that environment.

The mother of one also shared that she also drew inspiration from her friends who were already financially stable.

Using theatre as a stepping stone

Initially enrolled in college to study as an air hostess, her passion led her to audition with The Kenya National Theatre, becoming a set book actor and eventually transitioned to films.

While she acknowledged how helpful theater was in kick starting her career, she says being at theatre was hectic and demanding. Her aim was to also make it beyond that.

Theatre work is very time-consuming, There are countless rehearsals and auditions. I love theatre, but I was really chasing the bag.

Papa Shirandula’s role in shaping her career

Over the years, Awinja has credited the late actor Charles Bukeko , who was widely recognised as ‘Papa Shirandula’ for trusting her and personally calling her up for the role that made her who she is.

After landing the role on the television show, her financial life drastically changed and she was able to achieve her goal to uplift her family. This stability also drove her to becoming the influential person she is now.

When I joined Papa Shirandula, my financial status improved. My salary increased, and I became influential.

Embracing the digital space

Like many content creators who were affected with booking gigs during COVID-19, she faced a lot of hick-ups but capitalised the digital space and maintained her relevance and has since built a new audience.

Reflecting on her childhood, Awinja admitted that poverty was a way she viewed life for a long time, as it was familiar but needed to be smart in order to break away from it.

Awinja's long-term goal