From microbiologist to senior anchor: How Yvonne Okwara is marking 19 years in media

Renowned journalist and Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara is celebrating two major milestones in her illustrious media career, 19 years in the industry and seven years at Citizen TV.

In a reflective post shared on her social media platforms, Okwara described the anniversary as a moment of "growth, grit, grace, and gratitude," tracing her path from an eager newcomer to a prominent voice in Kenyan journalism.

“This May marks a significant milestone in my life and career,” she wrote. “It’s been 19 years since I first stepped into a newsroom, full of curiosity and questions.”

Her media journey began behind the scenes at QFM, where she produced content and directed political talk shows.

She would later rise through the ranks to become a prime-time news anchor and one of the country’s most respected journalists.

Okwara, who returned to Royal Media Services in 2017, credits her time at Citizen TV for expanding her horizons both on and off screen.

“This place has stretched and refined me in ways I never imagined,” she said, highlighting her work on flagship shows such as The Explainer and News Gang, which have tackled topics ranging from politics and health to the political economy and business.

Beyond the newsroom, Okwara has used her platform to champion media literacy, inclusive policy-making, and social justice.

In the past year alone, she earned an Executive Master's from Aga Khan University, became GRI-certified in sustainability, and joined global boards such as the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW).

“These achievements reaffirm my belief that leadership is service, and that there’s always room to learn, evolve, and contribute more meaningfully,” she noted.

Okwara extended heartfelt thanks to her colleagues, mentors, producers, viewers, and even critics for shaping her journey. “You’ve all played a part. Thank you!” she said.

To aspiring journalists, she offered simple yet powerful advice: “Stay curious. Stay grounded. And never be afraid to ask why.”

As she looks ahead to the future, Okwara remains committed to storytelling with impact, purpose, and authenticity. “Here’s to the road behind, the lessons along the way, and the journey still ahead.”

Education and career profile

Yvonne Okwara began her professional journey with a Bachelor of Science degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where she studied Microbiology, Zoology, Botany, and Chemistry from 2002 to 2006.

Though trained in scientific disciplines, Okwara transitioned into media, applying her analytical skills to storytelling, research, and journalism.

Her media career began at the Nation Media Group, where she first worked as a Content Producer from 2008 to 2012, gaining critical experience behind the scenes.

She later advanced to become a Radio Talk Show Producer and News Anchor at QFM/NTV from May 2008 to October 2012.

In this role, she produced a four-hour Kiswahili talk show on QFM and anchored the English breakfast TV show NTV This Morning, showcasing her versatility across platforms and audiences.

In November 2012, Okwara joined KTN News under The Standard Group, where she rose rapidly through the ranks over a span of five years and six months.

She began as Head of Anchors, leading a team of over 20 journalists. She then established the station’s Research and Planning department and served as Editor.

Later, she was appointed Head of News Strategy, where she guided the editorial direction of the 24-hour news channel broadcasting in 11 countries across the region.

In May 2018, she returned to Royal Media Services, where her media journey had originally begun, joining Citizen TV as a Senior News Anchor.

Her portfolio expanded further in December 2021, when she was appointed Business Editor.

At Citizen TV, Okwara has played a critical role in political, business, health, and economic coverage.