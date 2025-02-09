Netizens have reacted with concern after digital content creator and brand influencer Georgina Njenga broke down in tears inside a police station after an assault incident.

Georgina went live to share her distressing encounter while venting her frustrations, revealing to her followers online that she had been assaulted.

She further demanded for justice, claiming that the perpetrator of the assault was yet to record a statement which she found unfair and demanded for justice.

The mother of one further stated claimed that the alleged assault was for no apparent reason.

Somebody has assaulted me without any reason. If they're not writing a statement, it's not fair,"

A man can be heard confronting her, asking why Georgina hit him with a bottle.

The video does not reveal the face of the man engaging her, with his identity also remaining unknown.

It is not clear if the man whose voice was heard in the video was the perpetrator of the alleged assault and how they found themselves at the police station.

The video sent social media into a whirlpool of speculation with some speculating that her new man who she unveiled not so long ago could shed some light on what actually transpired.

Concerns for her well-being

Netizens expressed concerns for her well-being with many noting that the young mother was going through a lot and the assistance of a responsible adult in helping her navigate the challenges that come her way and making right choices might make a lot of difference.

Being a social media personality and with much of her life on social media, Georgina’s lifestyle, the choices she makes and how she navigates through every-day experiences have been under scrutiny.

She once dated former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya with who she shares a child before parting ways and moving to another relationship.

Deleted video that sparked concerns

In November last year, Georgina was once again at the center of concern after a video showing her in a conflict situation went viral, showing her with what appeared to be an injury.

A man, who some fans have identified as 'Arganton', is seen and heard speaking in an agitated manner.

The situation quickly raised alarms among fans, with many interpreting that Georgina could be in danger.

The video showed the man appearing visibly upset, while Georgina, with what looks like a small injury on her forehead, is heard arguing back.

The man, clearly frustrated, tells Georgina to leave his house and seek medical assistance. In a firm tone, he says, "Ntapasua hii simu... Toka tu uende utibiwe. Mamako amekuja hapa amekulilia utoke kwani unataka kufa huku kwangu? Unataka kujingyonga hapa? Si ujinyonge ukufe basi,' the man said.

The video was deleted shortly afterwards with the content creator assuring her fans that she was well.