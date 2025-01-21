Georgina Njenga’s boyfriend says he needs multiple partners to stay loyal

King Bizzy, the new man in Georgina Njenga’s life, has sparked widespread conversation after sharing his unconventional views on relationships.

Speaking to YouTuber Mungai Eve, the content creator revealed his thoughts on managing temptations while being in the limelight and declared his support for polygamy as a way to remain faithful.

King Bizzy’s take on faithfulness

Bizzy admitted that the pressures of fame often lead to increased temptations to cheat. However, he shared his solution: having multiple partners to help him stay loyal.

I feel that as a man in the limelight, temptations to cheat are higher. I have not talked to her about this issue, but I feel that for me, I support polygamy, and so for me not to cheat, I feel like I should have two girlfriends. Georgina ni petite, but I need another curvaceous one. I need to balance. I'm going to have this conversation with her.

The bold admission has drawn varied reactions, with some applauding his honesty while others question the practicality of such an arrangement.

Budding love story

King Bizzy and Georgina Njenga made their relationship public towards the end of 2024. The couple captured attention with photos of themselves in stunning outfits, exuding love and chemistry.

For Georgina, the relationship marked a new chapter in her life. Previously, she was in a relationship with former Machachari actor Baha , with whom she shares a child.

Reflecting on her new relationship with Bizzy, she described meeting him as one of the highlights of her year.

How King Bizzy met Georgina

Bizzy, who was born and raised in Nairobi, has been creating content since 2018. He first crossed paths with Georgina through his manager while planning a project.

I met her through my manager. They were planning on working on some projects... We’ve been dating for quite some time. Nilikuwa nimejiambia I would never put my relationship public, but I felt like wasichana wananisumbua sana kwa DM. I felt it was only right I say it.

Despite his decision to go public, Bizzy admitted it created more challenges than he anticipated.

Even after making the announcement, DMs za women zimekua ten times more. I created a bigger problem than the one I was trying to solve.