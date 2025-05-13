He was stabbed 14 times – Update on Tory Lanez's condition after prison attack

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is currently fighting for his life after being brutally stabbed 14 times while serving time in prison.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was assaulted by another inmate in a shocking incident that has left him hospitalised with severe injuries.

Stabbed in the back, torso, head and face

According to a statement shared on his official Instagram page, Lanez sustained multiple stab wounds in the attack.

The post detailed the extent of his injuries, noting that he was “stabbed 14 times – including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

Both of Lanez’s lungs reportedly collapsed as a result of the stabbing, and he was initially placed on a breathing apparatus.

However, the update provided to his fans offered a glimmer of hope, adding that he is now breathing on his own.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the statement read. “He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Hospitalised after receiving aid from prison staff

Following the stabbing, Lanez received immediate medical attention from the prison's medical personnel before being transferred to an outside medical facility for further treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but details regarding the motive and identity of the attacker have not yet been released to the public.

The prison facility where Lanez is being held has also not issued an official statement, but the incident has reignited conversations about inmate safety, especially in high-profile cases involving celebrities.

Serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2023 on three felony charges related to a high-profile shooting involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The charges included assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The incident occurred in July 2020 after a pool party at the home of reality TV star Kylie Jenner in Hollywood.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that an argument erupted between her and Lanez inside a vehicle. The disagreement centred around their past sexual relationship and professional careers.

According to her testimony, Megan demanded to be let out of the car, and that’s when Lanez allegedly fired shots at the ground and shouted at her to “dance.”

The rapper required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot, and the case sparked nationwide conversations about violence against women, particularly Black women, in the entertainment industry.

Lanez maintained innocence, refused to apologise

Despite the evidence presented in court, Lanez consistently maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

He refused to issue an apology and claimed that he had been wrongfully accused. Nonetheless, the jury found him guilty on all three charges, leading to a ten-year sentence in prison.