Brenda Jons has publicly apologised for her past actions, including her association with the LGBTQ community, promoting explicit products, and leading a lifestyle that she now describes as unchristian.

In a heartfelt message shared with her followers, Brenda revealed that her past choices were influenced by deep struggles, including depression and internal battles she refers to as worse demons.

Her spiritual transformation has prompted her to seek forgiveness from those she believes she misled during her journey.

To anyone I misled, many I had preached to and you lost your faith because I lost mine, to the many I misinterpreted Christ to, I am truly sorry. I have dealt with the grieve of sin and I am sorry.

Reflecting on LGBTQ identity

The comedian also addressed her former identity as a member of the LGBTQ community, describing the journey of self-discovery outside of a Christ-centred perspective as dangerous.

She expressed how her renewed faith has redefined her understanding of identity.

"The question of identity is dangerous outside Christ because the world will tell you everything that you're not," Brenda explained. "One encounter with Jesus and He tells you who you are."

Her sentiments come months after entrepreneur Michelle Ntalami similarly distanced herself from the LGBTQ identity after becoming born again.

In a past interview, Brenda disclosed that she had no regrets about revealing her sexual orientation despite facing backlash and losing advertising opportunities.

She revealed that her family and close friends had known about her identity since 2016, well before she made it public.

I can't say I regret, but I wish it never happened. I don’t feel guilty because my family and friends knew who I was and how I rolled. Only the world didn’t know.