Inside Silas Jakakimba’s contrasting worlds: Soaring career, troubled love life

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba is a prominent Kenyan advocate, political advisor, and philanthropist.

With over 15 years in legal practice and a decade-plus in public service, Jakakimba has carved a niche in corporate governance, legal policy, and political strategy.

Early life and education

Born in Homa Bay County Silas Jakakimba faced adversity from a young age. Orphaned early in life, he was raised by his maternal grandmother.

After sitting for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), he temporarily dropped out of school and took up fishing in Lake Victoria to survive.

His life took a turn when he met Seth Landau, a Seattle-based Rotarian, who helped sponsor his education.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba

With further support from the Rotary Clubs in Nairobi and Mombasa, Jakakimba returned to school, an experience he often credits with instilling in him values such as humility, cultural pride, and accountability.

He went on to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree at the University of Nairobi. Later, he completed a Postgraduate Diploma at the Kenya School of Law, followed by a Master’s in Law (LL.M) in Policy and Governance.

He further earned a PhD in International Law and State Security from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. Jakakimba is also a certified public mediator and a finalist in Certified Public Secretary studies.

Silas Jakakimba's career

Legal and governance practice

Jakakimba began his legal career in 2006 at the State Law Office under the Deputy Solicitor-General. He then joined Kithure Kindiki & Associates as an Associate, gaining exposure in litigation and corporate law.

Between 2014 and 2016, he served as a Research Fellow at the African Democratic Institute in Johannesburg, where he led governance and democracy outreach initiatives across the continent, in collaboration with the African Union.

Silas Jakakimba and Raila Odinga

He later co-founded Jakakimba & Lagat Advocates, where he was the Senior Partner until 2020.



He currently serves as the Managing Partner at SESLaw Advocates LLP, a Nairobi-based firm specialising in corporate governance, climate finance, investment policy, and dispute resolution.

Political advisory role

Jakakimba is widely known for his role as a legal and political advisor to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. During his tenure, he was involved in constitutional reforms and strategic policy development.

In March 2024, Jakakimba announced his departure from the ODM party and joined President William Ruto’s UDA party, citing shared governance ideals.

He also declared his intention to vie for the Suba North parliamentary seat in the 2027 general election. His political shift sparked mixed reactions, given his longstanding association with the opposition.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Silas Jakakimba (left) and activist Sam Okemwa

Personal life

Jakakimba’s private life has often been a subject of public interest. He married Florence Adhiambo in October 2021 in a lavish ceremony held at Safari Park Hotel , complete with helicopter arrivals and media coverage.

However, on July 17, 2025, Silas and Florence issued a joint statement announcing their separation after nearly four years of marriage.

In their statement, they cited mutual respect, spiritual guidance, and a commitment to privacy as guiding principles behind the decision.

After careful consideration and much reflection, we - Silas Jakakimba and Florence Adhiambo, have made the difficult but in certain and often times - extremely considerate decision to separate.



This decision was reached mutually and, with respect for one another, noting with deep appreciation and gratitude, the immense love and support from both sides of our Innermost Families and Spiritual Leaders as we sought to make this decision public.

Nairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba and during his wedding to Florence

Jakakimba is also a father to at least three sons, including Fidel Kipkorir Arap Chepkeres from a previous relationship.

His co-parenting with the child’s mother, Beryl, has at times been strained and was once the subject of public disputes and media coverage.

Outside family, Jakakimba is passionate about rural education and eco-tourism. He chairs the Silas Jakakimba Foundation, which supports school infrastructure development in rural Nyanza.

Challenges and controversies

Jakakimba’s life hasn’t been without challenges. His public fallout with his former partner Beryl over custody of their son drew social media attention.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba

He accused her of alienating him from his son, a claim she denied, insisting their relationship had never been amicable.