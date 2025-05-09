I’ve hit rock bottom – Chef Maliha Mohammed makes appeal for help in emotional video

In an emotional celebrated Kenyan culinary star Chef Maliha Mohammed publicly opened up about her financial struggles, bravely seeking help to avoid eviction from her house.

Known for her marathon cooking sessions and efforts to break Guinness World Records, Chef Maliha revealed she was facing one of her toughest battles yet—off the stove and behind closed doors.

The mother of two took to Instagram with a deeply personal video, shedding light on a silent storm she had endured for the last five months. Holding back tears, the award-winning chef disclosed that she was behind on rent and urgently neededSh 33,000 to prevent eviction from her home.

Hi, Salaam Alaikum. This is Chef Maliha Mohammed. Today I want to be vulnerable with you… things have not been good for me since January.

I’ve tried to make things work, but every time I try, something goes wrong. And now I’m about to be evicted because I haven’t paid my rent.

The emotional confession was a stark contrast to the confident chef many had come to admire. Maliha, a single mother of two daughters, acknowledged the immense difficulty of asking for help, admitting,

It took me so much courage to come out and speak. This is not for sympathy or fame. I’ve hit rock bottom, and I just need a hand to hold me up.

From culinary fame to personal struggles

Chef Maliha Mohammed’s name is synonymous with determination and culinary excellence. She rose to fame after participating in record-breaking cooking marathons.

In August 2023, she completed a gruelling 90-hour cooking session, breaking her own previous record.

Just months later, in November 2023, she undertook an even more ambitious challenge—a 150-hour non-stop cooking marathon aimed at eclipsing the then-record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Her effort, which captured national and international attention, was seen as a testament to Kenyan culinary talent and resilience.

However, despite completing the 150-hour marathon, Chef Maliha’s attempt was disqualified by Guinness World Records. The reason? A technicality.

According to GWR regulations, rest breaks during such marathons must be accumulated and taken according to strict guidelines.

In her case, Maliha had unknowingly exceeded her allowed break time, leading to the disqualification. The decision was a heavy blow after months of preparation, sacrifice, and stamina.