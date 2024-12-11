Jeff Koinange's controversial take on leftover ugali as breakfast meal

Media veteran Jeff Koinange recently had listeners in stitches during a lively segment on his radio show.

Joined by comedienne Mammito and his co-host, the iconic presenter revealed a series of surprising details about his life that left many amused and questioning his upbringing.

From showering habits to breakfast choices, Jeff’s candid reactions showcased a lifestyle far removed from the experiences of everyday Kenyans.

Jeff Koinange has never showered using a basin

The conversation began with an innocent question from his co-host: Umewahi oga kwa basin? (Have you ever showered using a basin?)

Jeff’s response, accompanied by his trademark hearty laugh, was a firm No! He seemed genuinely perplexed by the concept, asking, “Basin? Kwa nini? Na sabuni unaweka lini?” (A basin? Why? And when do you apply the soap?)

Fans couldn’t contain their laughter at Jeff’s bewilderment. For many Kenyans, especially those from modest backgrounds, using a basin or bucket to shower is a common practice. Jeff’s reaction painted a picture of a man who had clearly lived a life of privilege.

Brushing teeth outdoors

The co-host didn’t stop there. They posed another question: Umewahi brush meno nje na kikombe? (Have you ever brushed your teeth outside with a cup?)

This question threw Jeff completely off balance. The idea of brushing teeth outside and spitting out the water seemed alien to him. After a hearty laugh, he exclaimed, “Why brush nje?”

Cold Ugali as a morning snack

Another question that left Jeff astonished was whether he’d ever eaten leftover ugali as a morning snack. In many Kenyan households, it’s common to repurpose the previous night’s cold ugali for breakfast, often pairing it with tea.

When asked, Jeff’s reaction was priceless. He quipped, “Ugali ya jana unapatia mbwa. Unapatia mbwa zikule zifurahi!” (Leftover ugali is for dogs. Give it to the dogs so they can be happy!)

Clueless about county

The final revelation came when Jeff was asked about a trending local alcohol brand. To everyone’s surprise, he confessed that the only “county” he knew was the devolved government regions, like Nairobi County under Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This statements quickly went viral, sparking an online debate about the cultural significance of leftover meals. While some poked fun at Jeff’s apparent 'luxury upbringing', others shared fond memories of eating cold ugali and other simple meals during their childhood.

His revelations shed light on his seemingly luxurious childhood. In his memoir, he disclosed that at the age of 19, he was earning $400 a week, amounting to over $1,600 a month — equivalent to over KSh0,000 at the time.