Koku Lwanga pushes back on 8 claims by Daddie Marto

Koku Lwanga has issued a detailed counterstatement responding to claims made by her ex-husband Martin Githinji, popularly known as Daddie Marto.

In her lengthy response, Koku challenges eight key points made in Marto’s statement, offering her version of events and introducing new details about their separation, parenting responsibilities, and an alleged violent encounter.

1. On the nature and timing of their separation

While Daddie Marto stated that their separation was finalised by March 2025 and formalised when he moved out in April, Koku paints a different picture.

According to her, the decision to take space was mutual and intended to be temporary, lasting three months to allow each of them to reflect and later reconvene.

“Yes by the time the fiasco was happening you had already moved into a separate place. However it was to create space between us as we figured out and worked on ourselves to reconvene 3 months later and assess the situation,” she said, noting that she was blindsided when Marto began removing belongings from their shared home without communicating.

2. On whether she knew he had moved out

Koku disputes the narrative that Marto moved out formally and with mutual understanding.



She claims she found out he had left when she came home from work and discovered he had taken items from the house, including the children’s TV and office equipment.

“You responded saying because you wanted to. I told you it was absolutely selfish and diabolical to take it away from them,” she recalled.

She added that even after Marto had supposedly moved out, he was still eating, showering, and storing his clothes in the home, creating confusion around the true state of their relationship.

3. On financial responsibilities and contributions

Contrary to Marto’s claims of continued financial support and responsible co-parenting, Koku says she has been shouldering most of the burden for nearly two months, relying on family support and income from selling recipes.

“I have been surviving on family support, well wishers and my recipe sales,” she wrote. She also denied ever demanding money from Marto, only asking for communication and transparency, especially during difficult financial times.

Additionally, she accused Marto of using her family's financial contributions, especially funds intended to complete her mother’s house, as a scapegoat for his own financial struggles.

“It’s so painful to see you mention my mother’s house as the source of your financial woes. She truly does not deserve that,” Koku said.

Christine Kokuundera, popularly known as Koku Lwanga

4. On the night of the confrontation

Koku directly contradicts Marto’s version of events on the night they had a public altercation. Marto claimed he was confronted and injured while trying to defuse the situation, recording the incident for protection.

Koku, however, alleges that Marto physically assaulted her while she was in a foetal position.

“You even started kicking me and that is when it dawned on me you were another woman's man,” she wrote, claiming that neighbours and guards intervened and that she has their statements as evidence.

She also accused Marto of selectively recording the encounter to suit his narrative and attempting to influence witness statements, something she said she has on record.

5. On the use of their shared space

Marto said he moved out and was clear about maintaining healthy boundaries. Koku insists that he brought another woman, allegedly a neighbour, into a shared space that the children still frequented.

“We agreed if at any point that ever happens, their space integrity will be maintained... how was it a thing of dignity to bring her into the space?” she questioned.

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga

6. On her slap and what led to it

Koku does not deny slapping Marto during the altercation, but claims it was triggered by months of emotional distress, lack of respect, and his repeated insistence that he did not owe her anything.



She said she has taken accountability and included this in her police statement.

I slapped you because you have no honour as a man... unlike you, I own up to my mess.

7. On accusations of manipulation

Marto alleged that the public statements and online posts were intended to malign him. Koku insists that her public expression is part of her healing process and her way of reclaiming her truth.

“Everything that I say about you is the truth. It's my experience of you. Mine to speak of whether it paints you in a bad light or not,” she wrote.

Daddie Marto with his wife Christine Kokundeera

8. On claims of lost contracts