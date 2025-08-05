I totally regret - Joyce Gituro walks back comment on Nairobi pastor dismissal

Media personality Joyce Gituro has issued a public apology after facing backlash over her comment on the dismissal of Munendi Mulandi as the Senior Pastor of Nairobi Baptist Church.

The church released an official statement on 3rd August 2025 announcing that Mulandi was no longer serving in his role, effective 1st June 2025, following serious allegations of misconduct.

In its statement, Nairobi Baptist Church explained that Mulandi's actions had been reviewed and found incompatible with the calling of a servant of Jesus Christ.

The Elders Council therefore decided to revoke his ordination. The church expressed deep sadness over the situation, stating, “We sadly can no longer affirm that he is qualified to be a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The statement also made it clear that an independent investigation was being initiated to understand the extent and impact of the matter.

“Our foremost concern is the safety, dignity and well-being of the individuals directly impacted,” read the statement signed by the Elders Council. “We stand with them in the pursuit of healing and justice.”

Although the church did not disclose the specific nature of the allegations, individuals close to the matter revealed that the accusations include sexually abusing minors.

Gituro's comment sparks public outcry

Shortly after the church shared its official communication on social media, Joyce Gituro responded with a comment that read, “So, why put it on social media? You're damaging a brother more!!”

The comment appeared to criticise the church's decision to make the matter public, suggesting that it amounted to unnecessary public shaming.

Gituro's comment was met with sharp criticism from members of the public. Many felt her statement ignored the seriousness of the allegations and seemed to sympathise with someone accused of deeply harmful acts.

Critics took to her page and social platforms to express disappointment, accusing her of undermining the voices of victims and those seeking justice.

In response to the mounting pressure, Gituro deleted the comment and restricted the comment sections on her recent posts. This did little to calm the conversation, with many demanding an explanation and a proper retraction.

Gituro responds and apologises

On realising the gravity of the situation and the nature of the allegations, Gituro issued a public apology. She admitted that her reaction had been uninformed and too quick.

In her statement, she said she had assumed the matter was an internal disciplinary issue and did not understand the full weight of what had been shared by the church.

“I shared a comment yesterday, unaware of the full and serious nature of the pastor’s suspension,” Gituro wrote. “I assumed it was an internal disciplinary matter and reacted to what seemed like public shaming. Once I learned the truth, I deleted the post.”

She went on to reaffirm her values as a mother and a Christian, clarifying her position on abuse and the rights of victims.

“Let me be clear: I stand firmly against all forms of abuse, especially as a mother and a Christian. I stand against any form of abuse and also with the victims. I totally regret my fast reaction to that story,” she said.