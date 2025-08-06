Rachel Otuoma wins over doubters as she explains living with her new man

Racheal Otuoma, the widow of late footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, has come out strongly in defence of her new relationship, pushing back against online trolls who have criticised her for moving on.

In a TikTok live, Racheal spoke openly about her decision to rebuild her life after the loss of her husband, insisting that she deserves peace and happiness just like any other widow.

I played my part – Racheal defends herself

Racheal lost her husband, Ezekiel Otuoma on 21st December 2024, following a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Since then, she has been the subject of scrutiny on social media, particularly after going public with her new partner, a man named Jabilo.

Through a widely circulated TikTok clip, Racheal was seen engaging with UK-based Kenyan TikToker Nyako Pilot while venting her frustrations. She made it clear that her loyalty to her late husband was unquestionable.

“These people stop judging. I played my part, yani nilikuwa kwa ndoa yangu ikapita, hiyo ni mapito, so sifai kumove because mimi bwana yangu alikufa, that is wrong,” she said.

Racheal insisted that just because her husband died does not mean she should live in mourning forever.

She also raised questions about why her partner should not be allowed to live with her while he is the one paying her rent.

“And he’s paying the rent; why kwa nini aende alipe hoteli? And he’s the man of the house now,” she questioned.

A loyal partner and cheerleader

Racheal went on to praise Jabilo, describing him as a hardworking man who has been her biggest supporter through the transition. She expressed confidence in her decision to move forward with him.

“He is supportive, he is hardworking and above all, he is my biggest cheerleader,” Rachel said, firmly asserting that her happiness is valid and should not be up for public debate.

She further explained that had the roles been reversed, her late husband would also have moved on. By bringing up this perspective, she aimed to highlight the double standards society often places on widowed women.

Cleansing rituals and cultural expectations

Racheal also addressed speculation around traditional widow cleansing rituals. Critics online have questioned whether she underwent the appropriate cultural rites before entering a new relationship.



In response, Racheal dismissed the ongoing chatter as hypocritical and unnecessary.

She wondered why she was being singled out while other widowed women who have found love again were not subjected to the same level of scrutiny. “Why is it that I am the only one being trolled while there are many widows like me?” she posed.

Nyako’s change of heart

Interestingly, Nyako, who was seen conversing with Racheal in the video, confessed that she had also previously judged Racheal following the death of her husband.



However, she admitted that she has since changed her mind and is now pleading with fans to leave Racheal alone.

This revelation marked a turning point in the conversation, showing that even some of Racheal’s harshest critics are beginning to empathise with her journey.

Jabilo speaks out against selective sympathy

Meanwhile, Jabilo has also added his voice to the unfolding conversation. During a live TikTok session on Tuesday, 5th August 2025, he voiced frustration over what he called emotional bias in the way fans treat their relationship.

He said that while people constantly remind him not to break Racheal’s heart, no one seems concerned about what might happen to him if she were the one to cause pain.

“I have seen people in the comments saying, ‘Jabilo, do not break Rachel’s heart,’ but nobody seems to care what happens to me. What if Rachel breaks my heart?” he posed.

Someone even said that if she does, I should just walk away silently. That is hate. The sympathy is not mutual. People only care about her pain, not mine.

Jabilo's comments reflect a growing sentiment among men who feel marginalised in emotionally complex relationships where one party has experienced significant public sympathy.

They know my story – Racheal’s final word

During the same session, Racheal defended the outpouring of support she continues to receive from her fans.



She explained that her followers are simply protective because they have been with her through her most painful moments.

“If you break my heart, then it ends there. These people are right to care about me. They have been with me through my pain. They know my story. They stood with me when Ezekiel passed on,” she said. “It is not because they hate you. It is because they know what I have been through.”