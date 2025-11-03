Lonely road of artists who dare to question power in Tanzania

In Tanzania’s entertainment scene, where praise for President Samia Suluhu Hassan flows easily from many of the country’s biggest stars, a handful of celebrities have chosen a different path, one of dissent.

While household names like Diamond Platnumz, Ali Kiba, Harmonize, Marioo, Juma Jux and Billnas have openly supported the current administration, not everyone in showbiz is convinced that all is well in the land of Bongo Flava.

A small but bold group, including rapper Nay Wa Mitego, Roma Mkatoliki, actress Rose Ndauka, socialite Mange Kimambi and content creator Shadrack Chaula, have become symbols of resistance, voicing frustration over governance, artistic freedom, and political fear.

1. Nay Wa Mitego: The voice of defiance

Nay Wa Mitego, one of Tanzania’s most fearless rappers, has long used his music to speak truth to power. His songs like ‘Nitasema’ question the government’s failure to protect its citizens and tackle corruption.

For his outspokenness, Nay has faced bans, arrests and public threats. Yet, he remains undeterred. His criticism is less about personal politics and more about accountability, a rare stand in an industry where state favour often determines an artist’s survival.

Tanzanian rapper Nay wa Mitego

2. Roma Mkatoliki: Rap with a conscience

Another rapper, Roma Mkatoliki, has built his career on lyrical activism. He famously disappeared in 2017 after being abducted by armed men, an incident that exposed the dangers of speaking against those in power.



In songs like ‘Kibamia’ and ‘Nasikia Harufu’, Roma questions the state’s priorities and the shrinking space for free expression.

Although he rarely mentions President Samia by name, Roma’s music continues to challenge the very system she leads, making him one of the country’s most politically conscious artists.

Tanzanian rapper Roma Mkatoliki

3. Rose Ndauka: From film to fierce critic

Actress and filmmaker Rose Ndauka, popularly known as Rozzie, has become a vocal critic of the government’s economic and social policies. Through social media, she has questioned the rising cost of living.

Her willingness to question the authorities has earned her both praise and backlash, but she maintains that citizens have the right to hold their leaders accountable.

Singer and actress Rose Ndauka

4. Mange Kimambi: The voice of the diaspora

Mange Kimambi, the US-based socialite and digital activist, has been one of the loudest voices online against Samia Suluhu’s leadership.

From her Instagram platform, she regularly accuses the government of corruption, double standards and muzzling critics.

Her criticism has made her a controversial figure celebrated by opposition supporters but dismissed by loyalists as an attention seeker.

U.S.-based Tanzanian socialite Mange Kimambi

5. Shadrack Chaula: The new generation dissenter

Rising YouTuber and activist Shadrack Chaula represents the younger, digital generation of dissent.

He has criticised the administration for using social media laws to intimidate creators and suppress free debate.

Chaula also went viral for recording himself burning a portrait of President Samia Suluhu.

Chaula’s stance reflects a growing frustration among young Tanzanians who feel the government’s promises of openness and reform have not translated into reality.

A lonely road for dissenters

While these five figures have chosen to challenge the status quo, their numbers remain few compared to the dozens of entertainers who continue to endorse the President or avoid politics altogether.

Shadrack Chaula

