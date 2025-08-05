My Truth: Daddy Marto shares lesser known details about dramatic fallout with ex-wife

Actor Martin Githinji, popularly known as Daddie Marto, has broken his silence today regarding his highly publicised separation from his former partner Koku Lwanga.

In a detailed two-page statement, the actor addressed the "barrage" of accusations against him, detailed his version of a key confrontation, and announced he is taking legal action to seek resolution.

Marto began the statement by acknowledging the public nature of his "pain and loss," stating he initially chose silence to "keep the peace" and protect his children.

Daddie Marto and his former partner Koku Lwanga

However, he explained that persistent attacks have forced him to set the public record straight.

A significant portion of the statement addresses what Marto refers to as "The Night in Question," an incident that went viral after Koku Lwanga accused him of assault .

He claims he returned home to a confrontation while he was on a video call. Acting on advice he received in therapy, he began recording the interaction.

"The situation escalated in view of neighbours, and I experienced repeated physical contact," Marto wrote.

Feeling at risk, I reacted instinctively to create space, which led to further contact before I was able to disengage and walk away. Statements have continued to be made that I believe misrepresent my character.

He added that he sustained an eye injury during the incident and has intentionally avoided sharing specific details as the matter is currently with the police, and investigations are ongoing.

Actor Martin Githinji popularly known as Daddie Marto poses for a photo.

In response to being portrayed as "violent, abusive, manipulative, and irresponsible," Marto has instructed his lawyers to file a suit.

"I will not allow my life, my name, and my livelihood to be tried in the court of public opinion," he asserted. "The loudest voice may be heard first, but facts aren't decided by volume, they're proven with evidence... Let the courts decide."

Separation Timeline

The actor also provided a timeline of his separation, stating he and his former partner separated in December 2024, and he moved out by the end of April 2025.

He claimed they had a mutual agreement for a joint public statement in May 2025, which never materialised.

Addressing claims of abandonment, Marto stated he has continued to cover significant household expenses, school fees, and medical bills, providing proof of payment.

He wrote, "I continued to pay more than half the rent plus all other expenses I had been paying... There have been suggestions that there was coercion into paying rent. That is not accurate, and the full record is available."

Actor Martin Githinji popularly known as Daddie Marto poses for a photo.

The statement concluded with Marto affirming his commitment to co-parenting and his decision to heal privately.

"This statement is not about absolving myself. It's about offering context where the story has been one-sided," he stated. "I will not carry what is not mine. That is not healing, that is self-erasure."